Column: Extremists in the military

Extremists in the Military
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a former U.S. Army general, has identified one of his top priorities: rooting out “extremism” in our military.
He didn’t waste any time. Within days of taking on that job, he axed 12 supposedly extremist members of the National Guard units called in to defend the Capitol. It’s not exactly clear what they were defending against, but no matter – as service members always do, they answered the call. Then, 12 of them got the boot. So much for “thank you for your service.”
We’re told that those 12 were dismissed either for expressing inappropriate views or for having possible connections with unnamed extremist groups. Subsequently, Austin launched a military-wide 60-day examination of the entire cadre of armed forces personnel, with the objective of weeding out any who show signs of unacceptable extremism.
As a veteran, I can attest to witnessing plenty of extremism among military personnel.
There’s extreme dedication to duty, unlike anything we usually see in civilian life. They endure protracted hardship and painfully long family separation during extended deployments in nasty places. At times, their extreme dedication to duty calls for extreme courage, the willingness to put oneself in harm’s way when human nature begs you not to.
And above all, there’s extreme commitment to country – to the point of giving one’s life if need be, as did those tens of thousands of men and women in uniform whose sacrifices we commemorated three weeks ago on Memorial Day.
Those brands of extremism are obviously OK. So, what exactly is the extremism Austin is trying to root out? The Defense Department has not defined specific criteria, but I fear that the folks doing the rooting will be far too eager to interpret differences in political opinion as somehow threatening.
In a briefing on their search for extremism, the DOD spokesperson may have tipped off the department’s thinking: he noted that the U.S. military includes a high proportion of people of color but he expressed concern that their “white population tends to skew conservative.”
Now there’s a shocker. It turns out that many of those who volunteer for military service gravitate toward the political sector that reveres veterans, always stands for the national anthem, respects police officers and is comfortable with firearms. Is that a problem?
Evidently not. On the contrary, our soldiers and sailors and airmen, serving in diverse close-knit units, have learned to ignore the racial divide. In that respect, they set the standard for the rest of us.
By tradition and time-honored practice, our U.S. military forces are deliberately apolitical, serving civilian leadership of all political stripes, without hesitation. It’s a delicate and critically important balancing act. Our military personnel must follow orders and their leaders must make sure those orders relate properly to matters of national defense.
It’s not like that everywhere. In many countries, armed forces are primarily instruments of political power. In Russia and probably in China, military units are infested with political officers (“white rats”) with enormous power to ensure that everyone toes the party line. Banana republics famously engage armies of uniformed thugs to enforce their regimes’ rules and keep their bosses in power.
Are we creeping toward that model? Turning the U.S. Capitol into an armed camp and DOD’s zeal in rooting out extremism were both obviously linked to the administration’s grossly overcooked insurrection narrative. We watched a politicized FBI actively working to unseat a president they hated. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently announced his intent to double the size of Department of Justice’s civil rights arm to clamp down on alleged voter suppression and systemic racism. All are troubling signs.
Secretary Austin, with all due respect, please stick to national defense and resist the pressure to politicize our armed forces. One-dimensional thinking is never good in any organization. Worse, the chilling effect of mandated allegiance to a single viewpoint is particularly problematic in the military, where compliance with orders – good or bad – is imperative.
In the Navy, we were taught the only acceptable response to any command is “aye-aye, sir." But along with that, military leaders and their civilian overlords deserve candid, first-hand feedback on the implications of those orders.
We don’t want a military stacked with like-minded, politically savvy folks who mouth allegiance to whatever political views happen to be in vogue. Instead, how about military loaded with extremists, good old-fashioned warriors of the kind described above? Don’t worry about their personal views, because we know from experience that they will never let those views take precedence over duty.
They always answer the call.