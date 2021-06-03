Column: Everybody is right and nothing gets done

A few years ago, I came across a book about a 13th century Turk who had a marvelous sense of humor. He probably was the Bob Hope of his day. His name was Nasreddin Hodja. The subtitle of the book about Hodja is “The Turk who made the world laugh.”
In one story, Hodja tried to mediate a dispute between two men. After they finished arguing, they asked Hodja who was right. Hodja pointed to one of the men and said, “You're right.” Then, he pointed to the other man and said, “You're right, too.” A third man remarked, “Hodja, they can't both be right.” Hodja replied, “You're right, too.”
That's where we find ourselves in today's polarized family, city, state, nation and world. We can't seem to agree on much. Some astute observer said that, “We have a right to our own opinions, but not to our own facts.” This is true, but aren't our own opinions often based on facts from our favorite news sources?
Then, we have other groups like the conspiracy theorists who believe all sorts of things with no facts at all. You certainly can't challenge their facts, because they have none. How can you prove a negative – why something didn't happen? People believe what they want to believe so they're usually right. In today's world, facts and the truth don't seem to matter.
Let's take two examples: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the political gridlock in the U.S. The Israelis and Palestinians both occupy and claim the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. They have been arguing about who has more rights to the land. They have gotten absolutely nowhere. Yet, the solution has been obvious for 75 years: compromises resulting in two states for two peoples – a Jewish state and a Palestinian state. Let's hope they can get there before the next war.
As Tzipi Livni, former Israeli vice prime minister, foreign minister and justice minister, has said, this and other conflicts cannot be resolved by wars and violence; there has to be a political solution – good-faith negotiations, leadership and compromises. She concludes that all parties must understand that the price of not having an agreement for their people is much higher than the price of compromise.
Guess what? The same is true of the great divide in the U.S. The price that we, Americans, are paying for political polarization and paralysis is far higher than the price of compromises. A majority of the American people seem to know this, but the members of Congress do not. Where is the leadership in Congress? Where are the compromises for the common good?
You would think that passing legislation to rebuild our nation's crumbling infrastructure would be, "no-brainer”; not so. Biden's infrastructure and jobs bill would provide funds for infrastructure construction – create good-paying jobs and other things designed to help middle-class families improve their lives, paid for by increased taxes on big corporations and rich individuals.
We are still waiting.
Why can't our political leaders get things done in America or elsewhere nowadays? Failure to act is causing many people to lose trust in their government and democracy itself.