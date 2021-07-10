Column: Eating out requires patience amid labor shortages

Everyone likes to eat.
I’m making that broad assumption based on my personal experiences and the large circle of people I know. Plus, I’m told you need food and water in order to survive. But, I suppose, there are some people out there who don’t like to eat. I just haven’t met any.
I know for a fact that not everyone likes to cook, and that’s a big difference. Heck, some of us don’t even know how to cook very much, or at all. I’m fond of saying I’m excellent at making one thing: reservations.
As we have begun to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and a return to normalcy, one of the things my family has enjoyed is a return to dining out. We ordered plenty of takeout from local restaurants from March 2020 until recent weeks, but for the most part we ate at home.
On Father’s Day, we had our first big family outing at a restaurant in more than a year. We opted for one of the honoree’s favorite places on Whiskey Road, and we got there just as it opened. There was a short line, but we figured we would still get seated in the first wave.
Wrong.
The hostess informed us that they were experiencing a shortage of servers and it would take a few minutes before we were seated. About 15-20 minutes later, we were called to the dining room and we enjoyed excellent service.
Welcome to 2021. One of the drawbacks, if you will, of all the pandemic relief programs and government assistance is that it has forced employers to scramble to find people to fill hourly wage positions. This isn’t limited to the restaurant industry.
One of our reporters, Landon Stamper, addresses that issue in an article on 1A of today’s paper. His story details the many reasons behind the labor shortage. The good news, he said, is that local businesses have seen an increase in applications in recent weeks.
In the three weeks since Father’s Day, I’ve had the opportunity to dine out many times. It’s been a mixed bag on having to wait for a table, but overall the service has been pretty good once we’ve been seated.
As a teenager, I never worked in the restaurant industry. But I did work in a local grocery store, and I had my side business of cutting grass in our neighborhood. Both jobs taught me valuable lessons and exposed me to dealing with the general public.
I don’t envy the work done by waiters, waitresses, bartenders or anyone in the food and beverage industry. Often, the hourly pay isn’t great and they rely on tips for their income. That’s why I always try to be generous when adding the gratuity.
My wife and I took a trip to Hilton Head Island a few weeks ago and I was pleasantly surprised that the restaurants we visited were well-staffed and there didn’t seem to be any labor shortages. When we arrived home, I decided to go to one of the fast-food restaurants near us to get dinner.
She ordered our food through the online app, and I pulled into the parking lot at the appointed time to get our food. Then I waited. And waited some more.
After a solid 20 minutes, the person in the car next to me went inside to retrieve her order. She told me I might want to do the same.
I did, and the young woman in charge of takeout orders said they were also short-staffed. How could I fuss at someone trying to make the best of a difficult situation?
I’m not a patient person, but I tried to show some empathy. It’s been a good lesson in the weeks since then that not everything will be like it was before the pandemic.
So when you go out to eat, show some patience and understanding. And leave a big tip.
Thanks for reading.