Column: Easter traditions include family get togethers, Masters

Happy Easter!
Today is the day we rejoice; Christ has risen.
A year ago, my Easter column focused on the fact that we were in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and that many people were staying away from attending services in person.
A year later, thanks to many people who have been fully vaccinated, we expect to see a marked increase in church attendance. Of course, masks and social distancing are still required.
Our story today from reporter Landon Stamper indicates that local pastors have seen a gradual increase in attendance in recent weeks.
That’s a good thing.
I have fond memories of Easter. When I was a kid, it was a special day that involved church, lunch at Grandma’s house and usually some new clothes.
While we usually celebrated Easter in Aiken with my grandparents at their house on South Boundary, my grandmother from Columbia always made sure I had some goodies. I remember getting Easter egg baskets full of chocolates, jelly beans and other candy.
Then there was the Easter egg hunt. My Uncle Red was in charge of hiding the eggs, and then it was up to me to try to find them. When my sister came along, I “let” her find the eggs. I’m sure, being a big brother, that I probably tried to take some of the eggs.
The pre-Easter shopping wasn’t as fun for me, but I think my Aiken grandmother enjoyed it. I remember many trips to Coleman Shoes in downtown Aiken to get fitted for some new dress shoes.
When I was doing some shopping last week, I overheard a conversation. A woman asked a young man what kind of shoes he was planning on wearing for Easter. After some coaxing, he finally gave the right answer. I felt his pain, then smiled.
Fried chicken and ham, if I recall, were the main courses for Easter lunch. There were a lot of side dishes, including deviled eggs, and my Uncle Toby would usually come over from his home in Georgia to join us.
Those are fond memories, and as an adult I remember when our young goddaughters, Blaire and Kaitlyn, would come over and dye Easter eggs with my wife. Those were good times, too, even if it got to be a bit messy in our kitchen.
Easter normally falls around the start or end of the Masters Tournament, which has been a big part of my job for 30-plus years. I’ve spent many an Easter Sunday working at the Masters.
And so it will be today. My plan is to attend Mass in Aiken, then head for Augusta National Golf Club.
I’ll catch up with both sides of my family at some point, and I’ll recall those childhood memories of Easter from yesteryear.
Thanks for reading.