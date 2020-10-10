Column: Celebrating the life of a rock god

It’s funny how we react when we hear about a celebrity death.
Sometimes we remember the person for their claim to fame and then move on. Sometimes, though, the death takes us back to a different time and triggers a bunch of memories.
That was the case for me last week when I learned that rock legend Eddie Van Halen had died. I didn’t know it, but he had been suffering from cancer for a while.
I was scrolling through Twitter when I saw a tweet from Aiken Standard sportswriter Kyle Dawson that read “RIP EVH.” Kyle and I share a lot of sports interests, but I wasn’t immediately sure who EVH was.
I then kept going through Twitter and saw the news of Van Halen’s death. It wasn’t much longer that I heard a loud voice from another part of our building – OK, it was my wife – telling others that the famed guitarist had died.
We hear of celebrity deaths all the time, but Van Halen’s death struck a chord with me – both literally and figuratively.
My earliest memories of the rock group were during my high school days. It turns out that they performed in concert in Augusta one year in the early 1980s, and many of my classmates attended. I was not one of them.
My old classmates posted a lot of those memories on Facebook, and I also saw some tributes from former colleagues on social media. I list Van Halen in my personal top five favorite groups of all-time, so naturally I was regretting that I never saw them in person.
When I got home that night, I surfed through the channels to see if anyone was playing a tribute. Silly me, I thought MTV might be showing some of the group’s old videos. I was dismayed to find that MTV seems to now only play movies and episodes of “16 and Pregnant.”
The next morning I discovered that satellite radio had set up a tribute channel for Van Halen. That set off a bunch of memories as the channel played many of the band’s classic songs, and a few I wasn’t familiar with. I’ve left my radio on Channel 27 for the past few days.
One of my favorite albums, “Diver Down,” was released just before my senior year of high school. It featured covers of 1960s classics “(Oh) Pretty Woman” and “Dancing in the Street.” I played my cassette tape of “Diver Down” until it was worn out. The group’s next album, “1984,” produced some of my favorite songs in “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”
As a teenager during MTV’s formative years, I remember the flashy videos the band produced and the crazy antics of lead singer David Lee Roth.
But really it was Eddie Van Halen who I wanted to be. With his “distinctive guitar riffs,” as his obituary from the Associated Press noted, his “innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups and became elevated to the status of rock god.” Almost any time I hear a Van Halen song, I immediately break out my air guitar. I also should note that I don’t have a single ounce of musical talent in my body. But a boy can dream.
On the tribute channel on the radio, a voice tells listeners to “not be sad that Eddie’s gone. Be glad that he lived.” Wise words, indeed.
RIP EVH.
Thanks for reading.