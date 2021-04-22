Column: Biden is doing what America needs, wants

Despite all the complaining and criticizing by remnants of Donald Trump's base, the far-right news media and Republicans in Congress, President Biden is doing what most Americans want and need. In fact, Biden is taking some of his best initiatives from FDR (Franklin D. Roosevelt), a Democrat, and Ike (Dwight D. Eisenhower), a Republican.
Polls show that 63% of Americans approve of Biden's COVID-19 vaccination and relief programs, 56% approve of his infrastructure plan and 65% approve of his plan to raise taxes on the super-rich and the big corporations; 44% think Biden is making things better, 29% think he is making things worse (so, about 25% probably are undecided or think it is too early to tell). Most Republicans currently serving in Congress seem to be opposed to almost everything; many of them are merely obstructionists.
President Biden's economic initiatives consist of an American Jobs Plan and a Made in America Tax Plan similar to what Roosevelt and Eisenhower did. President Eisenhower, “Ike”, as he was known to his many friends and supporters – won election and re-election in landslides – had a huge public investment program, as well as a very progressive tax program, with much higher taxes on high-income individuals and big corporations than we have now. The result of these policies was a booming economy which raised the living standards of most Americans.
Did you know that the highest marginal tax rate – the rate that people pay on incomes over a certain amount – $518,000 a year – was 91% in the 1950s under Eisenhower. Currently, it is 37%, with ways to hide income and avoid taxes. The same is true for big corporations.
Republican President Theodore Roosevelt was a progressive reformer who busted big corporate trusts which were unfairly ruining other businesses and harming the average citizen. Teddy built the Panama Canal (completed in 1914). President Franklin Roosevelt created Social Security and brought electricity to rural America. The Tennessee Valley Authority built 30 hydroelectric dams. Also under FDR, the U.S. government built or improved almost 1,000 airports nationwide.
Eisenhower raised the federal minimum wage, invested heavily in scientific research and higher education, and built our interstate highway system. So, our government has done some wonderful things in the past. It's time to do them again.
Biden sees the Roosevelt/Eisenhower model as his mission. Biden wants to reduce economic inequality in our country. He wants to raise the federal minimum wage, raise the statutory tax rate on high-income individuals and big corporations, crack down on foreign tax shelters used to avoid paying taxes and use this revenue to rebuild our nation's crumbling infrastructure: transportation systems, communication networks, water and sewer systems, electricity and power supplies, education and health facilities, etc.
Combating climate change/global warming and reducing gun violence are also high priorities for his administration. Like Eisenhower who ended the Korean War, Biden will get us out of Afghanistan.
These are the types of policies which will make America truly great again.