Column: Biden-Harris will move our nation forward

It seems obvious that the U.S. needs new leadership. We have a golden opportunity for that when we vote on Nov. 3; waiting until 2024 may be too late. Joe Biden, former U.S. senator and former vice president, and Kamala Harris, a woman of color, former California attorney general and current U.S. senator, are the best choice to move America forward into the future.
In 2016, many people voted for Trump because they were disgusted with the extreme partisanship and paralysis in Washington and because they believed what he said. Most people, even those who did not vote for Trump, were willing to give him a chance. However, he did not provide the kind of leadership we need; he never tried to bring us together; he often does not tell the truth or do the right thing.
Trump's Republican enablers in Congress who are serving Trump – no matter what he says or does – instead of the people they are supposed to be serving, should also be voted out of office.
Americans are more divided than ever, and Congress still can't get much done. So, Job One for a Biden presidency is to reunite our nation. Biden and Harris will work to restore trust in our government; they will respect us, so we can respect our government. They will also respect science and restore fact-based decision-making. They will reach across the aisle to the Republicans in Congress.
My hope – my expectation – is that Biden and his cabinet members will speak clearly with one voice, not send mixed messages, about the coronavirus pandemic or any other crisis that might arise. Biden will propose a comprehensive national health insurance system that would make all Americans healthier by covering the care and treatment they need.
The Trump administration's rhetoric and actions in foreign affairs have united our adversaries – China, Russia, Iran and North Korea – and divided our allies – western Europe, Canada and Japan. Even though President Trump pressured our NATO allies to spend more on defense, his budgets provide huge increases in U.S. military spending, particularly for more advanced nuclear weapons. He is abandoning arms control treaties. These actions will start a new arms race, making the world less safe. Biden will change these misguided policies.
In America today, we have a president who acts unilaterally whenever he can, a Supreme Court that acts as a brake on presidential excesses and resolves culture wars, and a Congress that awakes from its slumber every now and then to pass a budget. It is a dysfunctional government. This is partly because our democracy cannot function when there is extreme economic inequality. The gap between the super rich and everybody else is widening. So, dealing with inequality will be a high priority for Biden.
Instead of rebuilding our nation's crumbling infrastructure as he promised in the 2016 campaign, Trump gave huge tax cuts to the rich and the giant corporations. He has cut programs for the poor, sick and elderly. He also weakened regulations which protect consumers, workers and the environment. Biden will restore and rebuild.
Trump's energy policies are taking us backward to using coal and oil, both of which contribute to climate change. We have to end our dependence on coal and oil by converting to safe, renewable energy, such as wind and solar. The fate of the Earth and the survival of all living creatures are at stake. For these and other reasons, we need Joe Biden and the Democrats to reverse course and reinvent America.