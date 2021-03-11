Column: An agenda to re-invent America

As we begin a new decade, let's strive to make America better – more equal, more free and more just. We say we are the land of the free and our rights are spelled out in the Constitution. However, times and circumstances change. The Constitution has to be an elastic document, not a straight-jacket; some provisions ought to be amended.
With rights come responsibilities – the responsibilities of citizenship. If we care only about our rights, what kind of a country would we have? For our nation to survive and prosper, we have to be united about the basic stuff. We have to care about other people and help other people, especially during a viral pandemic.
The Bible says we should love our neighbors as ourselves. We have to respect other people who are different and who disagree with us. A Christian theologian has observed that, “Man needs community to become more fully himself.” Let's stop pretending we are a rock or an island complete unto ourselves, that we can do whatever we want no matter how it affects others and that we don't need other people. All of us are dependent on others for many things. Think about it.
To protect our rights and freedoms, we also need government and laws – good government and good laws. We have had such a government (more or less) for about 235 years, but we are in danger of letting it slipping away. The claim that our recent election was rigged, followed by the insurrection at the Capitol are warning signs. Some people still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election because the election didn't go their way and because they believe conspiracy theories with no basis in facts.
We can and must do better. What must be done? A riddle asks: What's the biggest room in the world? The answer is: The room for improvement. Here are some improvements which should be made: We need to fix the broken electoral college by passing the National Popular Vote Compact in each state (15 states plus Washington, D.C., have already signed on), or by abolishing the college, and electing the president and vice president by direct popular vote.
We need to prohibit gerrymandering of legislative districts – drawing district lines designed to favor one party's candidate over the other party's candidate. The filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate should be abolished. It is anti-democratic and used by a minority to block much-needed legislation. Serving in Congress should not be a lifelong career, so there should be term limits for members of Congress; 12 years in each body is my recommendation. We need a simple, comprehensive health insurance for all.
Campaign finance laws should limit donations and prohibit corporate contributions (a corporation is not a person and money is not speech.)
In a democracy, the right of every citizen to vote must be protected. Revising the federal tax code so the rich and the big corporations pay their fair share of the taxes is long overdue. A living wage of $15 an hour by 2025 would lift millions of workers out of poverty.
Sensible laws to reduce gun violence, and alternatives to prison for victimless crimes should be passed.
And last but not least, to save planet Earth we need to convert from coal and oil to clean, renewable energy.
This is some of our unfinished business. To achieve these goals, we need leadership, a Congress that works and an informed, involved citizenry – us.