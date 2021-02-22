Column: America's future post Trump

In a recent column, I questioned the motives of the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. The news media emphasized that the insurrectionists wanted to keep Donald Trump in office, even though he lost the general election by about 7 million votes and the Electoral College by about 70 votes. Some news media accounts said that many members of the mob were experiencing financial hardships; they had lost their jobs, some were deeply in debt. And, they were blaming the government.
Other news outlets claimed some of the insurrectionists were solid middle-class and had good-paying jobs. Both reports could be true. The mob could have included people in dire straits, and also middle-class, fanatical followers of Donald Trump. Indeed, doesn't the Republican Party consist of both millionaires and billionaires, as well as working people – some currently unemployed?
A Republican might immediately respond that the Democratic Party also includes some billionaires, notably in the high-tech industries of California, as well as many working people. This is also true. Readers might recall that, in my opinion, America has too many billionaires and too many homeless people. This could be rectified with a fairer tax system.
When I was a college student, one of the things I learned in political science class was that fascism basically was a middle-class movement – as it existed in Germany, Italy and Spain in the 1930s and 1940s. I also learned that American politics generally reflects the interests of the comfortable and satisfied; such people are the most likely to vote, contribute to political campaigns and run for office themselves. This probably is also true. There's nothing wrong with that, but we should be aware of it.
What does America need in the years ahead? First and foremost, we need honesty, elected leaders who do not lie, who do not tell us what we want to hear; leaders who have integrity, who try to do the right thing; people who put our country before their political party or personal gain; men and women of courage and compassion.
While we're at it, let's prohibit, ban and reject all conspiracy theories, whether about the left or the right, and enforce libel laws against personal attacks on candidates and elected officials made on the social media. Political parties and campaigns should be about issues, policies and ideas, not character assassinations.
In 1955, the late President John F. Kennedy wrote a book titled, “Profiles in Courage”; he won the Pulitzer Prize for his work. Kennedy described political and moral courage, the obstacles and pressures against such courage and the sacrifices that were made. He named the Americans he thought deserved praise; among his heroes were: John Quincy Adams, Daniel Webster, Sam Houston, Robert A. Taft and others.
Somebody asked Kennedy why he wrote such a little book. Kennedy replied that there were so few really courageous public officials that he did the best he could. If Kennedy were alive and writing his book after Jan. 6, I think he would include: Sen. Mitt Romney, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Richard Burr, Senator Pat Toomey and Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Kennedy might also include Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick, who lost his life and Eugene Goodman, both of whom protected U.S. Senators and Representatives from the rampaging mob. These were brave men and women who were willing to sacrifice their present power and privilege for future glory. They deserve our thanks and praise.