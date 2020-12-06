Column: Winter, the pandemic's most difficult phase, is nearly here

Remember when a lot of people thought the coronavirus pandemic was a temporary inconvenience and would be over by now?
I was one of those people. Call me naïve, call me optimistic … but I was hopeful that we’d have a return to normalcy by the end of this year.
Sadly, that isn’t going to happen. Health authorities are already sounding the alarm about gathering for Christmas, and President-elect Joe Biden announced recently that he will ask all Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency. My math shows that will put us into the spring of 2021, a full year after we first began adjusting for COVID-19.
One by one our favorite events have been picked off or altered in some way. It’s a minor miracle that professional baseball, basketball and hockey were able to complete their seasons. Golf, an outdoor sport, adjusted pretty well but had to so without spectators for the most part. I’m fearful that college and pro football might get tripped up before all is said and done.
Many local events, which help raise money for area charities, weren’t held this year and are in jeopardy for 2021. But missing out on sports, events and parties is trivial compared to the pain and suffering many families who lost loved ones have endured.
We made it through the spring, summer and fall, but now we’ve reached the most difficult phase: the holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas bring families together from all over, and that’s the problem: Are they bringing more than presents and tasty side dishes to the holiday table?
Travelers hit the airports in droves before Thanksgiving. Multi-family gatherings were posted all over social media. Not surprisingly, we’ve seen a spike in positive cases. In South Carolina, the percent positive of those tested has been over 20% in recent days.
For some reason, the debate over wearing masks is still a thing. We’ve had a healthy discussion on our Opinions page with various letter writers stating their position. As I’ve replied to some readers in emails, the internet can be a wonderful tool and a dangerous place all at the same time. It has never been easier to find supporting evidence for your argument, no matter what position you take.
I have a college diploma, but my education does not include any medical training. There is a lot of advice floating around out there, but I think I’ll stick with experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease doctor, and Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s epidemiologist. They are still recommending that we wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.
In South Carolina, DHEC advised Friday that people should also limit contact with others outside of their household, get routinely tested and follow isolation/quarantine guidelines.
Experts are also recommending that if you do travel for Christmas, get tested before and after. There is free testing available at USC Aiken every day of the week, except Tuesday, from 1-6 p.m.
I often wonder where we might be if we had cracked down sooner. Maybe some lives would have been saved. Maybe things would have improved by now. We’ll never know.
There is light at the end of this tunnel, and it’s a vaccine. It could be here in South Carolina in a few days, and the first batches will be reserved for frontline workers and nursing home residents. But it won't be available to the general public for a few months, and that's why health authorities are still stressing the importance of daily prevention methods.
Tomorrow is Dec. 7, which is the date Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941. A total of 2,403 Americans were killed in the deadly attack that thrust the U.S. into World War II. In 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks at multiple locations in the U.S.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, more than 3,100 deaths in the U.S. were attributed to COVID-19. Think about that and let that sink in.
Thanks for reading.