Column: Winning hearts and minds

Decades ago, when many Americans began to question our presence in Vietnam, the Department of Defense constructed an explanation of what we were trying to do there. Our mission, they explained, was to “win the hearts and minds” of our South Vietnam allies under threat from the North.
It was a good slogan, but it bombed. It turns out that when the ravages of war destroy peoples’ lives and livelihoods, hearts and minds are quickly left in the dust.
I think that’s precisely what is happening to America today in our sudden and intense mission to achieve full social justice.
The organization Black Lives Matter is in the vanguard of this movement. Since the videos of George Floyd’s death went viral, BLM has reaped a windfall of public approval and financial support, presenting a golden opportunity for them to do good. Now is the time, in my view, for them to start acting responsibly.
For the moment, let’s set aside the politics of racial unrest. Let’s not debate whether racism in America is systemic or if police should be defunded (I vote no on both), and let’s not try to crawl inside the heads of BLM leaders. Let’s just start with the premise that Americans collectively – including BLM – want one thing: dramatic improvement in racial relations in the U.S.
If so, they’re going at it all wrong. Scorched earth is not going to get the job done.
On the surface we seem to be making headway. We’re bathed in lofty pronouncements from corporate, community, athletic and academic leaders. A new politically correct lexicon is in place and being rigidly enforced. Anyone who isn’t willing to say “Black Lives Matter” aloud and with conviction may be in trouble.
That may seem like progress, but what we see with our own eyes, on TV and online, is chilling:
• The protests continue, still mixed with ugly violence. Portland suffered through a hundred nights of disruption. The Louisville unrest was a foregone conclusion, pre-planned, funded, pre-packaged, launched immediately following the announcement and without regard to the substance of the grand jury findings in the Breonna Taylor case.
• There are regular reports of intimidation, harassment, threats and verbal assault of random victims. Outdoor diners are hounded by BLM activists, demanding raised-fist solidarity and screaming obscenities at any who don’t comply. BLM "protest parties" are convened outside of homes where yard signs display the wrong political sentiment.
• RNC convention-goers were viciously targeted by BLM activists on Washington, D.C., streets. Among many examples, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were verbally assaulted of a rowdy mob of a hundred or more; badly shaken and fearing for their lives, they managed to escape with police help.
• Assaults on police officers continue, coast to coast, with dozens seriously injured and several killed.
We’re moving backwards. Anarchy leads nowhere. Violent, aggressive, confrontational behavior may sometimes force grudging compliance – but never agreement. Our problems won’t be solved by corporate donations, slick marketing, virtue signaling by high-profile athletes, celebrity spouting, renaming streets and carting away statues.
I believe that the events of the past four months have spawned more racial friction in America than at any time since the 1960s. Many are on edge, wary and suddenly unable to instinctively believe the best in others. They are deeply concerned that they will find themselves in the crosshairs of unsolicited violence without protection. They are buying guns.
We feel it in our bones, even right here in Aiken. My wife Peggy and I came here in 2003, initially expecting to stay only through completion of my job at SRS. But from the start we were captivated by the pervasive friendliness of this great city. For years we’ve regaled friends from afar about the magnificence of Aiken’s One Table that feeds one and all each Thanksgiving Day.
But in our efforts to improve racial relations, have we jeopardized our city’s remarkable harmony? In our downtown Alley, the same setting for One Table, do people now wonder if the eyes peering from a masked face of someone of a different skin color are smiling or glowering? Is our city immune to the angry eruptions we see elsewhere?
Last week’s publicized controversy regarding a social media comment by a USC Aiken coach prompted Aikenites to take sides on a matter that should have been resolved privately and without acrimony. Does a close-knit community like Aiken even need sides?
The quest for racial harmony must take a new direction. It’s about hearts and minds – our hearts and minds. They won’t be won with intimidation and violence.