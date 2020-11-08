Column: Who's ready for the Masters Tournament?

Are you ready for the Masters Tournament? I think I am.
Yard mowed? Check. Haircut? Check. New tennis shoes? Check.
Even though I had an extra seven months to prepare for this delayed Masters, the finishing touches on a lot of the stories you will see this week were done in the past few days.
A presidential election that hadn’t been decided as of Friday morning didn’t help matters. Nor did the long election night and the “hangover” the next day. Such is the life of a journalist.
This Masters feels weird because of the November date and the fact that no patrons will be allowed on the grounds. Normally the area is buzzing the week before the tournament as folks scramble to get their homes ready for guests or to rent out. Golf courses are normally booked up as fans flock to the area to take their crack at memorable shots and rounds. Restaurants and businesses bustle with anticipation.
I was on a conference call last week with the ESPN analysts who will be covering the first two rounds of the Masters. Two-time U.S. Open winner Curtis Strange, who almost won the Masters in 1985, had some good insight.
“I don't sense that people are near as fired up as they normally would be in April but that's understandable,” Strange said. “We have football and just finished the (World) Series and stuff like that. I look forward to it. I think it's going to be great. I think it's going to be a great championship. But much, much different than what we are used to in the past.”
I think Strange is right. So much of what we have grown accustomed to has been thrown upside down because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The fact that we are even having the Masters, even under stringent guidelines, is almost a miracle.
One of my rites of spring is to make a call to Dr. Bob Jones IV, the grandson of Augusta National Golf Club co-founder Bobby Jones. We struck up a friendship when I was sports editor in Augusta and he’s always a valuable resource on the Masters and the influence his grandfather had on the game of golf.
We talked last month, and he reassured me that this Masters would be just fine.
“Honestly, I expect everything I would expect out of an April Masters in many ways,” he said. “Meticulously maintained property. Best golfers in the world. I think in a number of ways it’s going to be just what you see in terms of a golf tournament in April.”
Even though Jones isn’t an Augusta National member, he has been on the grounds when the tournament isn’t being played. He looks forward to seeing the course on TV this year.
“One of the things no one ever sees at Augusta National is you never get to see how wide open and beautiful that golf course is when it’s in reasonably pristine condition,” he said. “You’re going to get to see that this year.”
Covering the grind of sports can be a challenge. Late nights, weekends and deadlines can all pile up and add stress. But, as I’ve learned through the years, going to the Masters is one of those assignments that is universally loved. It really is old home week as everyone, even the journalists, looks forward to seeing old acquaintances.
I’m closing in on 50 years of going to the Masters. My first experience as a patron was in 1974. In college, I worked on the leaderboards for two years. I started covering it for this newspaper in 1986. I sat out two years in the 1990s, but I haven’t missed a tournament day since 1998. Knock on wood I can keep that streak going for a while.
As I said years ago, turning off Washington Road and going through the green gates of Augusta National never gets old. This week, even in the midst of a pandemic and a fall date for the Masters, will be the same.
Thanks for reading.