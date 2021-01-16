Column: Vaccine rollout hasn't been ideal

Frustration. Anger. Confusion.
I’m sure there are more adjectives I could use to describe what many people felt last week when they tried to sign up for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but those are the main ones.
The coronavirus has been a hot topic for nearly a year, but it reached a boiling point when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced how seniors age 70 and over could sign up to get the coveted first dose.
I guess I should back up a little bit. Near the end of 2020, as vaccines became available, the federal government said it would get millions of Americans vaccinated by the end of that calendar year.
That didn’t happen, and frustration mounted as folks waited impatiently for the vaccine to arrive. It became the No. 1 topic of emails I received as our readers urged us to give them more information. With the expected surge in positive cases and deaths because of COVID-19 after the holidays, they wanted the vaccine ASAP.
I was frustrated, too, because we were reporting information from DHEC and Aiken Regional Medical Centers. By last weekend, the emails kept coming and folks were near their breaking point.
Last Monday, DHEC announced that residents 70 and older could begin to sign up for vaccinations. With more than 600,000 residents in the state over 70, I figured there would be a mad dash to sign up.
A day later Landon Stamper, our reporter who is covering COVID-19, discovered that signups could be made through Aiken Regional’s website. We included that information in Wednesday’s edition, and I told a few people who had emailed about it.
My sister and my wife also used it to sign up my parents and in-laws, but with varying degrees of success. One got a reply by Tuesday night, and the other had to wait until after lunch Wednesday.
As expected, signup day did not go very smoothly across the state. We had reports that calls to DHEC’s Care Line were getting busy signals, and folks who did try to sign up online had to navigate the system.
One reader who has been in communication with me via email during the pandemic wrote to say that the process was “relatively simple.” He did give credit to his wife, who went through the process first and figured out some of the trouble spots.
Another gentlemen called me Thursday morning and took issue with our headline that said there were “glitches” with the appointment system. He used several pointed words in describing what he thought were the system’s shortcomings.
I work on a computer and use the internet for several hours each day, and have done so for more than two decades. But I realize that not everyone is computer- or tech-savvy. I really did feel sorry for those who don’t have computers or access to them and had to try their luck via telephone.
As I was writing this column, DHEC issued a statement saying it was switching from containment to mitigation measures. That occurs, DHEC said, when cases of disease are widespread and difficult to investigate one by one.
COVID-19 has touched all of us in some way. I think it’s safe to say that nearly everyone knows someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. That could be family, friends or co-workers. Too many people have died from this disease.
The numbers associated with coronavirus are still staggering. In South Carolina, records were set earlier this month for highest number of new total cases (5,077 on Jan. 6) and highest positivity rate (34.2% on Jan. 5).
Yes, the vaccine rollout hasn’t been ideal. But that’s no excuse to not wear a mask or practice social distancing. If not, DHEC’s interim director said, “many dark months” could be ahead.
Those are words no one wants to hear.
Thanks for reading.