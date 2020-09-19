Column: Time flies when you're having fun

They say time flies when you’re having fun. If that’s true, then the past year has been a blur.
I came to the Aiken Standard to serve as executive editor almost exactly one year ago. After more than 30 years in journalism, including nearly 10 years at this paper right out of college, I was excited to try something different.
The welcome I received after coming back, and making the rounds at various civic clubs and meetings, was overwhelming. I’ve enjoyed renewing old friendships and making new ones.
In today’s connected world, email is the currency of choice when it comes to communicating. I receive hundreds of them each week, and most of them from readers are of a positive nature. Readers truly appreciate our mission to report on what’s happening in Aiken County.
I arrived in the Aiken Standard newsroom not long after a big upheaval at the Aiken County Board of Education. The superintendent, along with three school board members, resigned. I remember questioning what I had gotten myself into on my first day here.
Life went on, of course, and the normal ebb and flow of news gradually pushed the school turmoil out of the spotlight. Who will ever forget the brick wall on Whiskey Road being knocked down for the umpteenth time, or the inflatables that filled the space?
Before I knew it the holidays had arrived and there was the usual coverage of cherished events: Blessing of the Hounds, One Table, parades and Christmas events galore.
The first couple of months of 2020 brought the usual cycle of news, but there was trouble on the horizon with stories about a deadly virus hitting China.
We soldiered on with preparations for the Triple Crown, and in early March I went to Florida for a trip to gather stories for the upcoming Masters Tournament.
Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the United States became more serious, and by the middle of March everything was starting to shut down. Our journalists scrambled to keep readers updated as schools, businesses and events began to alter their plans.
Nothing has been normal here since the weekend of March 14, when the Aiken Trials and Aiken’s Bacon and Brews Festival were both held that Saturday. Twenty-four hours later, the Aiken Steeplechase had been canceled and schools were transitioning to distance learning.
Memorial Day weekend brought a new wave of coronavirus cases, followed by social unrest after a Black man was killed by police in Minneapolis. Protests and marches were held in Aiken, but thankfully they were peaceful.
We had no sports to speak of for a couple of months, but professional leagues eventually began to play again. The start of September brought professional and college football, and the hope that high school action will start soon.
Not all the comments and feedback have been positive. In a presidential election year, not to mention the stress brought on by the pandemic and social justice movement, some folks have directed some choice words at us. As I’ve said before, we are a local newspaper. Content about Aiken County is what separates us from the rest of the competition. If you’re looking for the latest on foreign affairs or politics inside the D.C. beltway from us, I’m sorry to disappoint you.
In this edition, you’ll see an article on the many awards won by the staffs of the Aiken Standard and The Star in the South Carolina Press Association’s 2019 contest. We look forward to improving on that total, and keeping you informed, in the years to come.
Thanks for reading.