Column: There's no excuse not to vote

OK, it’s time for a confession: I didn’t vote in the 2016 election.
We had sold our house and were living with my in-laws in North Augusta while our new-to-us house was getting some renovations. I was working in Augusta at the time, and I was on the day shift.
The dog ate my homework, blah, blah, blah. Really, there was no excuse to not vote. It’s a privilege that I took for granted.
I’ll admit I had a case of apathy toward the presidential candidates that year. Four years later, my opinion hasn’t changed much. But I knew I had to vote.
For the June primary, I requested and received an absentee ballot. I voted using that method thanks to the change in rules because of coronavirus.
My wife received an absentee ballot for the November election a few weeks ago and I went online to see if I could get one. But the site kept saying I had already requested one, even though I knew I hadn’t. When I didn’t see anything in the mail, I decided I would go in person.
So, after lunch last Tuesday, my wife and I pulled into the parking lot at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. We didn’t see much of a line and decided to go for it.
We were impressed with the efficiency of the setup as we entered the building and the line snaked around the gym.
There were a few dozen people ahead of us. They were Black and white. Young and old. Women and men. It looked like one young lady was voting in her first presidential election, or at least she looked that young.
The time in line gave me a chance to reflect on my church league basketball exploits in that gym – OK, they weren’t that great – and before we knew it, we were at the front of the line.
I produced my driver’s license and got my absentee ballot application, and then I turned that in at another station and got my ballot.
A few minutes later I had made my choices on everything from president to county offices to school board. Thankfully, there were none of those pesky ballot questions that are seemingly designed to confuse voters.
After confirming my choices, I submitted my ballot and, 45 minutes after getting in line, it was over. A poll worker handed me one of the “I voted” stickers. I put it on my shirt pocket until I got home and added it to my collection of stickers on the tray on my dresser.
The 2020 election was always going to be an important one. They all are. But the events of the past several months – the pandemic and social justice protests – amplified the importance even more.
If you are eligible to vote, please exercise that right. Don’t be like me in 2016 and make a decision that you will come to regret.
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.