Column: The return of routine

I got back to normal last week.
Or at least as “normal” can be in this day and age.
Like most everyone else, my calendar of social engagements slowed down significantly in March 2020 when COVID-19 took over.
When I took this position in September 2019, I enjoyed a steady diet of business lunch meetings and social events on my calendar. I enjoyed getting out and receiving feedback from our readers.
Then the virus hit, and my wife and I suddenly became lunch partners every day. The regular meetings with friends for dinner, or the special events put on by our community, began to dry up.
And, for the most part, I was OK with being a homebody. I just didn’t like that so many people had to suffer from the virus or pay the ultimate price because of it.
My homebody status changed last week as my dance card was filled for much of the week.
On Tuesday I had lunch with one of our community leaders. That night, I attended a political forum put on by The Star, our weekly newspaper in North Augusta, for that city’s upcoming municipal elections.
On Thursday I went to my regular Kiwanis Club meeting, and that night I took part in a trivia contest fundraiser to benefit Children’s Place.
On Friday night, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet. Hundreds of people gathered at the Etherredge Center on USC Aiken’s campus to honor deserving folks and businesses for their contributions to our community.
It was good to see other people, and it was good to be seen.
Of course, I must point out that all of those activities involved masks and social distancing to some degree.
The feeling I get is that most folks are eager to ditch the masks and get on with their lives. I am, too, but I know we’re not quite there yet.
A reader informed me early last week that he thought our community was getting complacent about the virus. He had noticed at a local grocery store that several people were shopping inside without wearing a mask.
To be clear, masks are still required to be worn in retail establishments in the city of Aiken. Most businesses have a sign posted at the entrance.
Most of those engagements last week involved food and drink, so there were occasional awkward moments. Do I wear my mask or not? I tend to err on the side of caution, so I tried to mask up if there was a question.
I’ve received both of my COVID-19 vaccination shots, but that’s no guarantee I am immune from the virus. But it makes me feel better.
The biggest challenge of last week? Wearing a necktie and remembering how to tie a proper knot. Like many, I went casual when the pandemic hit and that meant ditching the tie. I felt compelled to wear one a couple of times last week, and my newsroom folks questioned what I was doing.
But let me be clear: I will gladly trade in my mask for a tie any day of the week!
Thanks for reading.