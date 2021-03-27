Column: The best time of year

It’s no secret that spring is my favorite time of the year.
The weather is generally good, the flowers and trees start to bloom, and it normally means the Masters Tournament isn’t far off. Baseball too.
Check, check and double check. So far so good, this year.
However, if I was king or czar or Grand Poobah for a day, I would try to do something about all of this pollen.
It was a rough few days for those of us who suffer pollen-related allergies. Something hit me last Sunday – I blame the pollen – and my throat was very sore. Then I developed a bad cough.
Being stubborn by nature, I kept telling myself that it was getting better and I was about to turn the corner. On Friday, I finally relented and went to the doctor.
I described my symptoms – again blaming the pollen – and the attending physician prescribed three medicines that I would be hard pressed to spell. By the time I started working on this column Friday night, I was feeling better.
I plan to be outside a good bit over the next couple of weeks, so I was grateful for Friday’s rain that helped wash some of the pollen away. But I know we’re going to have it around for a few more weeks.
That means we will see it each morning giving our cars a nice yellow coat. When the wind blows, we will see it going across Whiskey Road near the horse district. When it rains, it will pool up and float on the surface of the water.
I’m a bit of a throwback in that I carry a handkerchief with me at all times. It’s more functional than fashionable. Because of my allergy issues, I am prone to sneezing fits. Not just one or two, but usually double digits when I get rolling. Fortunately, medicine has helped me get it a little bit under control.
One of the rituals my wife and I enjoy during the warmer months is to go on our back porch in the morning, enjoy a cup of coffee and check out the baseball highlights of our favorite West Coast baseball team.
Opening Day is this coming Thursday, April 1, but we will not be able to enjoy our porch until the pollen calms down. It gets coated with the stuff.
I’m usually busy this time of year with the Masters, which presents its own set of pollen challenges. With so many pine trees and flowering trees and plants, it’s a pollen factory too.
I vaguely remembered a famous golfer who was allergic to grass. When I entered the terms in my search engine, I recalled it was Steve Elkington. Sure enough, his name popped up.
But wait, there are more! Ian Poulter, Jesper Parnevik and Stewart Cink all suffer the same fate.
No wonder none of those golfers have ever won at Augusta National Golf Club. Elkington and Cink have won major championships, though.
I haven’t won much of anything in my four decades of playing golf. I’d like to blame the pollen, but we all know that would be a stretch.
Thanks for reading.