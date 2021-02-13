Column: Sunshine trumps snowflakes

It was supposed to snow this weekend.
About 10 days ago, the long-range forecast for Aiken was showing cold temperatures with a snow icon. I received text messages about it from family and friends, and social media was abuzz with the possibilities of fluffy white stuff covering our fair city.
Many people said they wouldn’t believe it until they saw it.
We wrote a story about the forecast in the Feb. 6 edition, but even by then doubt had set in. The weather app on my phone was constantly changing its forecast. A couple of days after that story appeared, the forecast was showing wintry weather for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
What we got this weekend was a lot of rain and temperatures with highs in the mid 40s. Much of the nation’s colder climates have received lots of snow this winter, but not us.
I’m not really disappointed. Sure, it would have been a nice diversion, but it would likely cause problems on the roads. And you know there would have been a run on grocery stores for essentials like bread and milk.
Our friends from the North who have relocated here – gee, wonder why? – would then make fun of how the natives panicked. There would be Facebook arguments aplenty, for sure.
The month of February is typically when Aiken gets its taste of snow and ice, and I am old enough to remember the granddaddy of them all: the Blizzard of 1973.
The snow started falling on Friday, Feb. 9, and continued the next day. By the time it was finished, we had some 15 inches on the ground.
The Aiken Standard didn’t have Saturday or Sunday editions back then, but the Monday edition was chock full of snow news. A woman froze to death. Motorists were stranded over the weekend. There was a photo page showing scenes from around town, including the requisite photos of a snowman and people throwing snowballs.
I don’t remember much about it. I was 7 at the time, and we lived near the Aiken Training Track. There was a convenience store on Charleston Street, and I remember walking with my father to get some supplies.
I turned to our Facebook Subscribers page – anyone who has a subscription is eligible to join – and asked for recollections the other day. It didn’t take long before I was notified that people were commenting on the post.
Ed Girardeau, now an Aiken City Council member, remembered it well.
“It was a week out of school with a new adventure every day,” Girardeau wrote. “I was 12 and it’s one of my fondest memories! Still waiting for the next one.”
Veteran Aiken Standard reporter Larry Wood, who retired last summer, called it “thunder snow” in his post. He still remembers standing on Richland Avenue West with his father, and the snow came up to their knees.
Like many, he recalled being in school when the storm hit.
“I was in C Wing at Aiken High with no windows at noon that Friday,” Wood wrote. “When the fourth period kids came in from lunch, they were all yelling in the hall that it was snowing.
“Mrs. Wallenberg, my algebra teacher, went out to tell them to be quiet because it never snows in Aiken. When she opened the door, a snowball came flying down the hall.”
I have more vivid memories of another February event that involved winter weather. The great ice storm of 2014 caused power outages and problems all over the area. The storm even took down one of golf’s most famous landmarks – the Eisenhower Tree – at Augusta National Golf Club.
I know people get excited about winter weather, but not me. I’m more of a hot-weather guy. Give me sunshine and sand over snowflakes and shovels any day of the week. I can’t wait for the forecast to show sunny and warm again.
Thanks for reading.