Column: Sunday Best reception celebrates the best of Aiken

Instead of documenting hundreds of fabulous parties and society affairs for which Aiken is well known, the last 12 months of the Aiken Standard’s Sunday Best has been a series of small masked affairs.
Sunday Best began two years ago, kicking off alongside the traditional social season and events celebrating the equestrian and golf communities. Throughout the first year, we rarely found weeks where party pictures and gatherings were in short supply; however, the last 52 weeks have been more challenging.
As the big events stopped and the smaller affairs were much more sporadic, we shortened the number of pages published in the section and gave our readers other parts of our community to celebrate from its historic trees to other outdoor places to enjoy in different ways.
One area where there continues to be an abundance of opportunity is the Sunday Best profile. There’s no shortage of outstanding locals who are living amazing and generous lives. The front page of Sunday Best has featured 107 individuals who’ve demonstrated excellence in their chosen profession and philanthropic spirits that many of us envy. It’s been a real pleasure to get to know more about these Aikenites and share their stories with our readers.
In spite of their success, each person profiled has been humbled and honored to share their story with us, even if some required months of persuasion to take the spotlight for a week.
Not long after we began publishing Sunday Best, we realized that although many participants were outstanding in their fields and all contributing to the betterment of Aiken, some of them didn’t know one another. Bringing together this diverse group of individuals for a reception was the solution.
From 2-5 p.m. today, we’ve invited them, and our previous year’s honorees, to Banksia to say thank you for giving us a chance to get to know them better. It’s also an opportunity for us to show the community an exhibit of photos taken by our professional multimedia journalists. Some of the photos were published in the Aiken Standard and some are from the reporters’ personal collection. They’ll be at the Aiken County Historical Museum, too, with their curated photos to meet the public and discuss their photos and stories over the last year.
You’re invited to stop by our masked affair to say hello and we’ll all look ahead to brighter days when Sunday Best is, once again, chock full of festive events and joyous occasions to celebrate in Aiken.