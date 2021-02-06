Column: Spelling bee win anything but 'frivolous'

There was nothing “frivolous” about the annual spelling bee finals.
That was the winning word that was correctly spelled by Liam King, an eighth grader at Kennedy Middle School. He came out on top in a field of 12 finalists who had advanced in competitions held throughout the Aiken County Public School District.
Liam will now go on to represent the district in the regional spelling bee in Charlotte, N.C., in March. A victory there will earn him a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals later this year.
A year ago, inclement weather forced the spelling bee to be delayed. It was eventually held in late February at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School. Relatives and school personnel packed the auditorium, and after the competition was over there was a reception for all involved.
What a difference a year can make. The school district forged ahead with holding the bee in person – I’m not sure how you could properly do a virtual one – and held it Monday night at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts.
The finalists were carefully spaced apart on stage. The seats in the theater were marked off for social distancing, and attendance was limited. Instead of a traditional reception, everyone received a boxed assortment of goodies as they made their way out.
The actual competition began a little after 7, and it didn’t take long before someone tripped up. The word “bias” eliminated the first contestant, and in the next round two more went out. The fourth round was particularly nasty as three spellers were knocked out.
That left five remaining contestants, and they sailed through the next couple of rounds before three more were eliminated.
That left Liam and Dorien Coleman of Jackson STEM Magnet Middle School to battle it out. Dorien had trouble with “harrowing,” and Liam successfully spelled “kernel.” Then, as is customary, Liam had to spell one more word to secure the win, and he did so with “frivolous.”
As I wrote a year ago, seeing the spelling bee finals in person took me back to my younger days when I competed in them. As a Kennedy Junior High student in the late 1970s, I won the school bee and then advanced through the area bee to the finals.
That competition was then held at the Aiken Standard, and I don’t remember much about that day. I didn’t win and can’t even remember what word stumped me.
Kelly Greene of Jefferson Junior High was the winner that day, and I found the clip in our archives the other day. Her winning word was “finesse.”
Kelly later joined me on the staff of the Aiken Standard as a reporter and editor. She no longer works here, but I still see her from time to time.
As a former Kennedy student, I was happy for Liam and his victory. But I was even more impressed when he asked to address the audience after winning.
“I really just want to say thank you,” he said, later noting that he had never advanced past the school bee. “To the school district, to all the teachers and administrators. To my family. I’m just astonished that I’m here.”
He shouldn’t be. It’s clear that he worked hard to make it this far, and we wish him luck in future competitions.
