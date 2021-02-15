Column: Show Aiken some love by reducing litter

During the month of February, we celebrate romantic love on St. Valentine’s Day. However, other kinds of love are practiced throughout the year such as love for family, friends and pets; love of travel; and love of learning to name a few. There are also hundreds of individuals across our county who demonstrate a love for our environment by attacking our unlovable litter problem. A small sample of their actions are showcased in today’s article. Feel free to thank them for their efforts or better yet, join them in some activities.
Much information in this article is provided by Kandace Cave, program coordinator of Keep Aiken County Beautiful. She notes the following:
• Officer Heath is among the best litter enforcement officers in the state. He is known for finding criminals that dump tires across our county. Prosecuting these offenders is very difficult because there is almost no evidence. Officer Heath has caught several in this region of the state.
• Aiken County Deputy Director of Public Works Ron Grooms is another individual committed to cleaning up litter from our environment. Ron helps aid litter abatement throughout the county by sending big trucks to remove bulky items illegally dumped such as sofas, refrigerators and mattresses. He also coordinates with KACB for tarp distribution (which can reduce litter blowouts when used) at the county landfill and convenience centers.
• Shenita Thomas was our first Adopt-A-Spot participant. Since starting in June 2020, she removes litter in the Jehossee Drive area.
• KACB Board Members Brandon Gentry, Jay Noonkester and John Brightbill were the first to be trained for KACB through the SC Adopt-A-Stream program.
• Susan Rowe has been picking up bags of litter on Highway 78 for years. She is not a part of a group or an official Adopt-a-Highway volunteer. She just loves Aiken and hates to see litter along the roadside. She picks up a few bags a month and leaves them roadside. When the litter enforcement officer sees her special bags out in her area of Highway 78, he knows Susan has been out making our community a little bit cleaner. He always stops and picks up her bags for disposal.
• Allen Riddick has been picking up litter along the northern part of Whiskey Road for years on his weekly walks downtown.
• Chessy DuMont invited individuals to join her in picking up litter on Jan 28/29 near Powder House and Whiskey Road.
• Makenzie Johnson organized community pickups in recognition of Black Lives Matter movement to encourage community engagement.
In addition, many others have demonstrated their love for our community by taking time to write letters to the newspaper voicing their concerns, dismay, outrage or suggestions about the litter issue in our county.
Further evidence of this love is this KACB summary which gives a snapshot of loving actions during 2020 through various programs such as Adopt-a-Highway, community cleanups and more. Nearly 1,100 people provided 6,229 volunteer hours for a total value of volunteer time at $154,180.52. In-kind donations were $950.65; special grants were $231; plus, other contributions for a grand total of $155,378.17 in benefits.
Within these above stats, there were 32 clean up events; 32,050 pounds of litter and debris collected; and 595 pounds of litter recycled. Beyond the litter pickups, KACB provided educational opportunities last year with a Community Workshop attended by 125 concerned residents as well as outreach to youth in schools and daycares.
Meanwhile, another way we can all show our love and concern for our environment is to report litter or littering. To report litter in Aiken County, call the county dispatch at 803-502-9000 ext. 3704. In the city of Aiken, call 803-642-7620 to report littering in process. After the fact, call 803-502-4999. Palmetto Pride’s Litter Hotline is 877-754-8837. Please remember to report only when safe to do so.
While this article has not covered all the many, many individuals, groups and organizations that provide labors of love to assist with litter reduction, it does illustrate the concept of more love for the community and less litter.