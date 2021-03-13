Column: Shining a light on corruption

Did you remember to set your clock forward this morning?
Daylight saving time – not savings, a common mistake – went into effect this morning at 2 a.m. It will give us an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day and lasts until Nov. 7.
Growing up, I learned to “spring forward” and “fall back” as simple tricks to remember when the time changes.
For the record, I am fully in favor of keeping daylight saving time. I enjoy the sunshine at the end of the day since it allows me to do things outdoors when I leave work. I’m OK with the sun setting earlier in the colder winter months.
Not everyone, of course, likes the time changing back and forth. There are proponents who want it year round, like our neighbors in Georgia. Their elected officials in the House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would permanently adopt daylight saving time. According to The Associated Press, that change requires approval from Congress.
Imagine the confusion that could cause if Georgia is on a different schedule than South Carolina. And it would be worse with neighboring Alabama, which is on Central Standard Time. That could cause a two-hour gap between the states.
As for setting clocks, my smartphone updates automatically. That leaves me to change a few around the house, i.e. the ones on the range and microwave. I still have to consult the owner’s manual to reset the one in my truck.
Speaking of daylight, today also marks the beginning of Sunshine Week. It’s a celebration by media of open government, transparency and accountability.
Inquiring minds asked me if Sunshine Week and daylight saving time are connected. My sources assure me that the two are not related. In fact, Sunshine Week is relatively new and has been observed less than two decades.
Seriously, though, shining a light on corruption and wrongdoing is one of the most important things a media outlet can do. Fortunately, we have the Freedom of Information Act and "Sunshine Laws" on our side.
Our big brother in the Evening Post chain – The Post and Courier in Charleston – recently launched an investigation into misconduct and government waste in South Carolina. “Uncovered” is focusing on some smaller communities where scrutiny of government officials isn’t as great because of news deserts, places that don’t have a newspaper or someone regularly reporting on activity. The series is already getting results.
I hear from readers all the time how appreciative they are that our community has a daily newspaper. It’s something previous generations might have taken for granted, but newspapers can contribute to society in many ways.
At the Aiken Standard and The Star in North Augusta, we regularly file FOIA requests to check up on our local governments. One recent FOIA about the 2019 North Augusta municipal elections showed that an investigation centered on six members of the Constitution Party who participated in both a nominating convention for their party and the Republican primary. That was a no-no.
We’ve also filed a FOIA request with Aiken County to obtain records involving the Town of Wagener and its fire department. It’s a saga that’s caused waves in the small town and prompted Aiken County Council to get involved.
Our reporters are responsible for covering many different councils and boards that regularly meet. Sometimes we are the only media presence there. We do our best to keep our readers informed and ask questions of elected officials.
Enjoy the extra hour of daylight we will have at the end of the day for the next few months. And don’t forget that journalists around the world are shining light into dark places, no matter the season.
Thanks for reading.