Column: Remembering two of Aiken’s finest

The coronavirus pandemic had many negative effects on everyday life.
Businesses closed down, people lost their jobs and simple things, like gathering with friends, became off limits.
To me, one of the cruelest byproducts of COVID-19 was the impact on funerals. A sad and stressful time for many families became even worse because they couldn’t have a proper sendoff for their loved ones.
Personally, I didn’t attend any funerals between the spring of 2020 and May of this year. But in the space of the last week, I attended two events for well-known Aikenites who died this year. I hope those are the last ones for a while.
The first was a Celebration of Life event for Janny Bijas. The restaurateur, 64, died in early March.
Hundreds of his friends and acquaintances gathered June 12 at Rose Hill in downtown Aiken.
We drank. We laughed. We ate. Mostly, we shared memories of Janny.
I saw many people I hadn’t seen since the pandemic began. In at least one case, it had been decades since I had last seen one of my college classmates.
For anyone who enjoyed Aiken’s nightlife in the 1980s, visiting Janny’s bar and restaurant was a must. Up Your Alley was located in the heart of The Alley district, and it and the nearby West Side Bowery were the two main watering holes.
Good music was at the core of Up Your Alley, and I’m told that some young ladies would even get on top of the tiny tables in the bar and dance as closing time approached.
After he got out of running Up Your Alley and Olive Oils, his Italian restaurant, Janny did a variety of things around town. All involved food, and he enjoyed helping others.
Yesterday, I attended the memorial service for Jackie Seawell at St. John’s United Methodist Church. The golf pro and instructor, who was 79, died June 14.
A who’s who of golf in Aiken gathered inside to hear stories about the venerable pro, who came to Aiken in the late 1980s and served memberships at Woodside, Sage Valley and Houndslake.
The Rev. Dr. Tim McClendon delivered a fine eulogy – he described Jackie as a servant leader and noted the dozens of local golfers that he helped earn college scholarships – but it was the memories from the four Seawell children that hit closest to home.
Oldest son Jay, hearing the inclement weather outside, said that “we’re in a rain delay” as he began telling stories. He and several family members hit golf balls on the range Saturday morning at Houndslake, and they noticed a father and son hitting together at the other end.
“Daniel said, ‘That’s dad’s legacy,'” Jay said.
Daniel, the second oldest child, noted that his father was a life member of the PGA of America and embodied all of the virtues that golf offers, including integrity, honor and leadership.
“The game perfectly fit his personality,” he said.
Daughter Julie remembered her father for several of his positive traits, including love, joy and kindness. Her father was married to Claire for 55 years, and she recalled their devotion to each other.
“What an amazing man he was,” she said.
Youngest son David was the only of the four children still living at home with his parents when they made the decision to move to Aiken. Even though his father worked tirelessly at the club, his family wasn’t far away as they were usually around the club.
He fondly remembered the daily “lessons” that included a few holes of golf at the end of the day.
“I was the luckiest kid in the world,” he said. “I got to play golf with my dad every day.”
On the eve of Father’s Day, David implored those at the service to get out with their sons or daughters or their fathers and mothers and “go play golf.”
Jackie Seawell couldn’t have said it any better.
Thanks for reading.