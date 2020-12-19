Column: Remembering the 2020 that could have been

It’s almost the end of the year, and that can mean only one thing.
Christmas and all of its trappings? Well, sure.
New Year’s celebrations and college football bowl games? Yes, those will happen in some form or fashion.
But that wasn’t what I had in mind.
The Aiken Standard uses the end of the year to look back on the previous 12 months and remind you of all that happened in Aiken County.
Before 2020 was hijacked by the coronavirus pandemic, there was plenty of stuff happening in our area. And, to be fair, much of life still went on, albeit in an altered fashion.
Newspapers have liked to count down the end of the year with various lists, and we are no exception. This year, we will add a wrinkle to what we normally do to mark the 10 biggest stories.
Instead of doing them the last two days of the year, we will count down the top 10 with an article on 1A each day. The series will begin this Tuesday and go through Dec. 31.
I’m sure you can guess some of the top stories, but plenty happened in the first two-and-a-half months of the year. Then COVID-19 hit, and our lives were changed.
Here’s a different spin: A list of things I wish would have happened each month beginning with March.
March: The Aiken Triple Crown marked its 50th year with successful events for flat racing, steeplechase and polo. Aikenites gathered on three beautiful Saturdays to celebrate the city’s equestrian heritage.
April: Dustin Johnson affirmed his status as one of golf’s top players with a resounding victory at the Masters Tournament. In front of thousands of patrons, Johnson celebrated the victory at the tournament not far from his Columbia-area roots.
May: Peaceful gatherings across the country sparked a national dialogue on race and social justice. At SRP Park, the GreenJackets showcased new prospects as they played ball at their sparkling stadium. Movies and concerts were well attended as summer approached.
June: Thousands of Aiken County seniors celebrated their graduation from high school in ceremonies held at USC Aiken. After the commencement exercises, the new graduates flooded area restaurants for celebratory dinners with their loved ones.
July: As the nation celebrated Independence Day, millions of Americans hit the road for their favorite destinations. Beaches, lakes and other waterways were the most popular spots as many took a traditional vacation.
August: On a steamy summer day, thousands of Aiken County children headed back to classrooms as the new school year began. Athletes, already in training for much of the summer, prepared for their first contests.
September: The fall festival season began with a bang as Aiken’s Makin’ attracted thousands of people to downtown Aiken. The arts and crafts festival was just the beginning of a busy season that celebrated everything from apples to chocolate and assorted delicacies in between.
October: As the presidential election wound down, the candidates agreed to accept the results gracefully and not contest them. In nearby Georgia, all of the U.S. Senate hopefuls agreed that if there was a runoff they would not spend millions of dollars by inundating the airwaves with attack ads.
November: The annual Carolina-Clemson football game, one of the nation’s oldest rivalries, continued without a hiccup. The game was played in its usual post-Thanksgiving slot, and those who couldn’t score a ticket for the big game watched from their homes as they munched on Turkey Day leftovers.
December: We were able to celebrate Christmas in our churches. Santa Claus arrived as usual with his normal stops at parades in Aiken and North Augusta. Along the way, he dropped off some gifts for area leaders: demolition work actually began at Aiken Mall, the county filled all of its EMS openings, and a big check from the plutonium settlement for area governments landed at city hall.
Obviously, that’s quite a wish list. But in a pre-COVID-19 world, a lot of that actually would have happened. Here’s hoping it does in 2021.
Thanks for reading.