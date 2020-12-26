Column: Paying tribute to those lost in 2020

Good riddance, 2020.
I’m sure that’s a sentiment that many of you share with me. As I’ve written many times before, the coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives in many ways we never could have imagined.
Losing out on such things as attending concerts or having dinner at your favorite restaurant, though, pale in comparison to those who lost a loved one to COVID-19. Sadly, more than 300,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.
When Aiken County reached 100 deaths in mid-December, we marked the milestone with a special front-page design that included 100 silhouettes to represent those we had lost.
Earlier this month, the Parade magazine insert in the Sunday paper was dedicated to all of the stars who had died in 2020. Most of them died from something other than coronavirus, but it seems that it was an unusually large number of high-profile people, including celebrities and athletes, who died in 2020.
I wrote about the death of famed guitarist Eddie Van Halen a couple of months back, but I never weighed in on the passing of one of my favorite actors: Sean Connery.
The short entry in Parade says Connery was “one of the most famous Agent 007s,” but that does him a disservice. Sean Connery was James Bond, the suave British spy, for many of us. He was the first to play the role on the big screen and he made the franchise one of the most successful in movie history. If the latest Bond flick ever gets released – it was twice postponed by COVID-19 – the series will enter its seventh decade still going strong.
You can argue that others who played Bond were better than Connery, but you’d be wrong. Connery played the secret agent in the first five movies, took a break, and then called it quits after making “Diamonds are Forever.” He did come back for the ill-fated “Never Say Never Again,” which was essentially an update of “Thunderball” and wasn’t produced by the same team that made the other Bond films.
2020 was able to do something that Bond villains Blofeld, Dr. No and Goldfinger couldn’t do: take Connery from us.
Plenty of other actors died this year, including Chadwick Boseman, Kirk Douglas, Olivia De Havilland, Kelly Preston, Brian Dennehy and Wilford Brimley.
We also lost two of the most influential people in Washington: U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Back to the celebrity front, everyone was saddened to learn of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s death. Ditto for Regis Philbin, who hosted popular talk shows and game shows.
The world of television will never be the same with the deaths of Carl Reiner, Jerry Stiller, Ja’net Dubois and Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell on “Leave it to Beaver”).
In addition to Van Halen, the music world lost a number of talented artists. Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels, Charley Pride, Helen Reddy, Little Richard and Mac Davis were just a few of the popular musicians who died in 2020.
We should have known 2020 was going to be a rough year when we heard the news in late January that basketball superstar Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. Gianna, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others also perished in that crash.
Other sports stars, like football legends Gale Sayers, Paul Hornung and Don Shula, also died. Baseball was particularly hit hard with a veritable who’s who of Hall of Famers all leaving us, including Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Joe Morgan, Lou Brock and Al Kaline.
Death, unfortunately, is an everyday occurrence. We run plenty of obituaries of people each week, and we know their importance. We will include a special “In Remembrance” section on Dec. 31 in memory of those with ties to Aiken County who died in 2020.
Thanks for reading.