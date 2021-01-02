Column: No resolutions, no problem

We are three days into the new year, and I haven’t broken any of my resolutions for 2021.
That’s because I didn’t set any.
I’ve got a couple of goals in mind, sure, but one thing I’ve learned is that I find resolutions hard to stick with. Most people I know want to do things like lose weight, save more money for retirement, be a better person, etc. Those all ring true for me.
Journalists receive story pitches from public relations firms all the time, and last week I received one about men’s resolutions for the new year. According to a survey, the No. 1 goal was getting rid of belly fat as roughly 65% of guys said they wanted to “get into better shape and shed unwanted pounds.”
While some people are eager to join gyms and fitness clubs to start the new year, one of my goals is to actually stop my gym membership. I had slowed down on going well before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but the monthly withdrawal from my bank account hasn’t stopped.
Before you criticize that decision, know that I plan on resuming regular walks once the weather gets warmer and the daylight hours expand. And when I play golf this year, maybe I will dust off my push cart and use that more frequently.
Speaking of golf, one thing that I hope changes is that patrons will be allowed to attend the Masters Tournament in April. It was cool seeing the Masters in November without thousands of people around each hole, but I did feel for those who couldn’t go in person. Last week, in an email to patrons, Augusta National said it planned to make an announcement by the end of January on how it plans to proceed. Fingers crossed that patrons, even if in limited numbers, can return.
A year ago, I wrote about two things that I would like to see happen in 2020: actual work on the Aiken Mall property and the restoration of the brick wall on Whiskey Road. Well, I got one out of two.
Despite city leaders announcing early in the year an exciting redevelopment plan for the mall property, it still sits mostly empty. Southeastern Development Associates said it still has no firm start date and is trying to resolve a recent holdup that has delayed demolition.
More encouraging is that the brick wall in front of Rond Point, the victim of multiple car crashes through the years, appears to be nearly restored. More importantly, it sounds like city and state officials are working together to make the intersection safer for the future.
Last week I wrote about a lot of the famous people we lost in 2020. I left out Chuck Yeager, the accomplished pilot and American hero. And, of course, we lost two more “fan favorites” since then.
Phil Niekro was the ace of the Atlanta pitching staff for many years. Despite playing on some truly awful teams, “Knucksie” somehow won more than 300 games in his career and is enshrined in baseball’s hall of fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. He died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
And Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann on the 1960s TV comedy “Gilligan’s Island,” died just before the end of the year. Her death was attributed to causes related to COVID-19.
That sad fact brings me to my real wish for the new year: more progress in the battle against coronavirus. Rollout of the vaccine has been slow, and many people still aren’t heeding warnings from health authorities on taking precautions.
Come on, people, we can do better. Let’s make 2021 the year we conquered coronavirus and moved on with our lives.
Thanks for reading.