Column: New golf course will pay tribute to the military

During my career, I’ve had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in golf. My previous position in Augusta opened all kinds of doors involving the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Golf Club.
I’ve spoken to the Big Three – Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player – and I’ve had one-on-one sessions with three chairmen of the tournament. I covered former President George W. Bush’s speech to the competitors at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley one year.
Recently, I had the chance to interview someone connected to golf who isn’t a famous player, course architect or official.
Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is a PGA club professional and an active F-16 pilot with three tours of duty in Iraq to his credit. You might know him better as the founder of the Folds of Honor organization.
Rooney is someone who likes to dream big.
Folds of Honor started small with 67 golfers raising about $8,500 in the group’s first charity outing. Its mission, to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members, came about because of Rooney.
Fast forward 13 years to the present, and Folds of Honor has provided more than 28,000 scholarships totaling $140 million.
In 2018, Rooney had another big idea. He wanted to create a legacy golf course that would work as an annuity with all profits going back to Folds of Honor. And he wanted one of the biggest names in golf – Jack Nicklaus – to help.
“I didn’t know him that well,” Rooney said in a phone interview. “I went down and met him at Bear’s Club in Florida. I said I’ve got a crazy idea.”
Nicklaus, an 18-time major winner and renowned golf course architect, enthusiastically joined in. His contribution was waiving his $3 million design fee, Rooney said.
Folds of Honor’s first outing was held in 2007 at Grand Haven Golf Club. The layout was a tree-lined venue on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, but Rooney and Nicklaus envisioned it could be different. They transformed it into a dunes-style course that plays to a par of 72 and can play as long as 7,213 yards.
American Dunes Golf Club will be unveiled Sept. 28-29 to media and sponsors, and it will officially open to the public in May 2021. It will serve as a safe haven and a tribute to the military as well as commemorate the origin of Folds of Honor. All of the course’s annual profit will be given to the Folds of Honor Foundation.
“It’s a public golf course, by the people for the people,” Rooney said. “When we get this right, it will be a pilgrimage for like-minded golfers.”
Special touches will tell the Folds of Honor story, and the soldiers and their families that have been served.
“This will be a golf experience unique to the world by its reverence and connection to the fact that freedom isn’t free,” Rooney said.
Nicklaus was known as the Golden Bear during his career, and reminders will dot the course. The logo for the club is the Patriot Bear, with the Golden Bear’s familiar logo filled with stars and stripes. Each hole at American Dunes will honor one of Nicklaus’ 18 major titles as well as a Folds of Honor recipient.
Nicklaus is a six-time Masters winner, and Rooney said it is his favorite tournament. He once requested a flyover of Augusta National but was denied permission. But he has played the famous course.
“I’m a PGA club professional, and one of the neat benefits is we can get in free,” Rooney said. “I’ve been a couple of times and got to play a few years ago. It is an amazing tournament.”
This year has been a challenge for fundraising as the coronavirus pandemic has altered the giving patterns of so many people, Rooney said. Folds of Honor couldn’t fill many requests for assistance this year, he said.
But the fighter pilot is used to flying into the wind, and it’s not going to knock him off target. Even in uncertain times, Rooney said the military is still common ground for most Americans.
“We still agree on military,” he said. “Freedom is at the foundation of everything in America.”
Folds of Honor has 27 chapters throughout the country, including ones in Greenville, Atlanta and Charlotte. True to his nature, Rooney is still thinking big.
“We love expanding. It’s all about the right people,” Rooney said. “Look 10 years out and hopefully we’ll have several hundred chapters around the country.”
Thanks for reading.