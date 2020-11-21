Column: Muschamp's departure an expensive lesson for Gamecocks

Here we go again.
That was my first thought when the University of South Carolina, my alma mater, announced Sunday night that it had fired head football coach Will Muschamp.
I certainly wasn’t surprised given the Gamecocks’ performance on the field in their previous three games. The defense, Muschamp’s area of expertise, had given up 52, 48 and 59 points in consecutive losses after beating a ranked Auburn team in mid-October.
If Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, is considered the Cradle of Coaches (Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, Paul Brown, etc.), South Carolina could be called the Graveyard of Coaches. Several notable coaches have had stints in Columbia, but it was usually their final stop. Consider the coaches from the past few decades:
Paul Dietzel, who led Louisiana State to a national championship, coached the Gamecocks from 1966-74. He left after a 4-7 season and guiding the Gamecocks out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Jim Carlen (1975-81) was fired after leading South Carolina to back-to-back bowl appearances and producing a Heisman Trophy winner in George Rogers.
Richard Bell (1982) lasted one season.
Joe Morrison (1983-88) guided the Gamecocks’ best season up to that point with the “Black Magic” team of 1984. His 1987-88 teams had some of the best talent in school history but were clouded by a steroids scandal. He died while still the coach in early 1989.
The Sparky Woods (1989-93) and Brad Scott (1994-1998) eras weren’t particularly memorable except for the Gamecocks’ arrival in the Southeastern Conference and the school’s first bowl win.
Legendary coach Lou Holtz, who guided Notre Dame to a national title, came to Columbia in 1999. After a winless first season, Holtz led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Outback Bowl wins over Ohio State. But two losing seasons, and a brawl-marred game at Clemson in his finale, led to Holtz’s departure.
Enter Steve Spurrier, the brash ex-Heisman winner from Florida. He was coming off an unsuccessful stint in the NFL and wanted to get back in the college game where he’d led his alma mater to great success and a national title in the 1990s. He arrived in 2005 and slowly began building up the program with talented players and an upgrade of facilities.
The peak came with three consecutive 11-win seasons from 2011-13, a five-game winning streak against rival Clemson and an SEC Eastern Division title. Spurrier should have retired following the 2013 season, which ended with the Gamecocks ranked No. 4 in the country in both major polls.
Instead, he tried to hang on for another couple of years. But Spurrier’s heart wasn’t in recruiting, and after a 7-6 campaign in 2014 he threw in the towel midway through the 2015 season. Shawn Elliott finished out the regular season as interim coach, and Muschamp took over beginning with the 2016 season.
Muschamp’s best season came in 2017 with a 9-4 record that included a win over Florida and a bowl triumph against Michigan. The past two seasons, though, produced middling results and Muschamp was already on the hot seat. His 2-5 mark this season left him with an overall losing record in Columbia.
The Gamecocks have famously – infamously might be a better word – paid off a number of coaches in different sports who were let go before their contracts expired. Don’t cry for Muschamp, though; he’s getting a buyout of roughly $13 million.
Admittedly, that’s not a good look for a state-supported institution to be paying that much money in the midst of a global pandemic that has taken a toll on the school’s finances. Before last weekend’s game, I questioned if the school could afford such a buyout.
“We can’t afford to keep him,” a friend who roots for the Gamecocks told me.
I hope the Gamecocks find a young, talented coach who can produce consistent results and get the team back on track.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on 2020 and this year’s college football season. My expectations for this season weren’t very high once the virus hit, and I’m grateful we’ve been able to watch some football this year.
One other thought also comes to mind, and it’s a well-worn line that South Carolina fans are all too familiar with. It also seems appropriate for 2020: Wait ‘til next year.
Thanks for reading.