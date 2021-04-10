Column: Masters brings back fond memories

It’s not hard for me to remember my first time at the Masters Tournament.
It was April 11, 1974. Forty-seven years ago today, my father took me to Augusta National Golf Club and I got to experience the tournament for the first time in my life.
It’s easy to remember because it was also the same day my sister Angela was born.
I could make a joke about how hard Masters tickets are to come by, but Pops and I didn’t leave Aiken until she had made her arrival at the old Aiken County Hospital. Mom and the newest addition to the Boyette family were doing just fine.
My grandparents who lived in Aiken had series badges, and we had planned to go. I don’t really recall much about it, other than the grass was really green. I have faint memories of seeing Gary Player, dressed all in black, sitting in a lawn chair underneath one of the umbrellas.
Player, of course, would go on to win the Masters that year.
I was not a golfer then; it would be another six years before the bug bit me, and hard. Pops had played when he was younger but had put the sticks away. He was too busy teaching me how to play baseball and basketball.
In my high school days I started playing golf and regularly attending the Masters. When I was at USC Aiken, I was fortunate to be part of the golf team and got to work on the leaderboard at No. 6 for two Masters.
Then I started working part-time for the Aiken Standard, and I got the chance to go and write about the Masters in 1986. That was incredibly fortunate for me; Jack Nicklaus won that Sunday, and I followed him the whole way.
Little did I know that the best Masters I would ever cover was the first one. But, to be honest, there are no bad days for me at Augusta National.
This is the second year in a row that the Masters has limited patron attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last couple of decades, the Masters has been a family affair for me as my wife, sister and mom have regularly come out to the course.
They all have their routines and certain days they would go, and I would juggle working in the press building (goofing off and eating sandwiches) with meeting them at pre-arranged times. Of course, they like the VIP treatment I can give them by bringing them in to the press building from time to time.
These past couple of years have been rough for patrons. I didn’t hear of anyone in Aiken who normally got series badges that was selected this year.
Hopefully things will be back to normal for 2022, and we can celebrate my sister’s birthday a couple of days early at the course.
Happy birthday, kid!
Thanks for reading.