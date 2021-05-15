Column: Mask confusion

You spoke, and we listened.
At the beginning of this month, we announced our decision to discontinue our daily coronavirus story. We felt the time had come with not much new information being released on a regular basis. We did promise to run a daily summary box on 2A with the number of cases and deaths.
The news was well received but we had a few readers offer suggestions on ways to improve the summary box. So, last weekend, we began adding the number of new cases and deaths as well as the number of COVID-19 tests taken in Aiken County and the percent positive.
The number of news cases and deaths has been fairly stagnant in Aiken County over that small sample size, but news about the virus and protocols has been steadily filling the paper and our website over the past few days.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday that said students wouldn’t be forced to wear masks in schools if their parents signed an opt-out form. That caused some temporary confusion because the forms hadn’t been released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state’s Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, hadn’t been consulted and said a day later the order caused “chaos.”
Aiken County schools decided that the form wasn’t necessary and that face coverings are now optional for students, faculty and staff at the county’s schools. But they are still required on school buses, per the federal government. Oh, and children 12 to 15 can now get the Pfizer vaccine.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped a big announcement by declaring that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most indoor settings or when in outdoor crowds.
(Fully vaccinated, for the record, is when you have reached 14 days after your last COVID-19 vaccine.)
All of this comes on the heels of the City of Aiken ending its mask ordinance on May 5.
The sum of these decisions has led to “mask” confusion for many folks. I feel like I’ve got a mask dangling from my ear or in my pocket wherever I go, just in case. Many people are ready to ditch them for good, but our vaccination rates still remain low. As of Friday morning, 35.2% of South Carolina residents were fully vaccinated.
While picking up takeout orders at many Aiken restaurants over the past few days, I’ve seen it both ways. Some businesses are still requiring employees to mask up, and others are not. Some customers wear masks, and others don’t.
“Virus cases in the U.S. are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began,” according to the Associated Press.
That’s all great news, and those numbers mirror the trends we are seeing locally. I think there’s been a two-fold effect: As more people get vaccinated, the number of tests has dropped. At this point, though, I think vaccines are plentiful enough that anyone who wants the doses can get them.
So where do we go from here? I’ve been fully vaccinated for about a month now, and I will be glad to ditch the mask for good. But I know that there will be certain situations that will require a mask, and I’m OK with that.
The upcoming Memorial Day weekend should give us good feedback as it kicks off the summer holiday season. I heard a speaker say the other day, in discussing recovery from the pandemic, that we’re going to have “a great summer and an even better fall.”
I hope he’s right.
Thanks for reading.