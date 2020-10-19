Column: Litter is scary, let's not be haunted by it

During the month of October, we often see and decorate with fun or funny scary things in preparation for Halloween. But litter is not fun or funny. It is definitely a scary monster that needs to be eliminated because it negatively affects health, safety, wildlife, property values and more. This column continues to discuss ways to achieve this goal; today, focusing on the voice and impact of citizens.
In addition to Halloween, the upcoming elections are on most people’s minds these days. Therefore, this is an ideal time to think about those elected who serve and represent us. This article will encourage readers to contact lawmakers with their concerns about the litter situation in the county.
When we think of legislators, we know they are the ones who create the bills that may later become laws. But exactly who are these people? They are our neighbors, friends, family, or co-workers who have been elected to serve and represent us. In most cases they are passionate or care a great deal about the welfare, concerns and opinions of their constituents.
They don’t like litter any more than the rest of us. Therefore, do not be bashful in politely contacting them with your ideas, concerns and support. The more constituents who give input, the better informed the legislator is about the wishes of residents in his/her area. As the saying goes, “The squeaky wheel gets the oil.” And so it is with most changes: the more attention to the matter, the more action it receives. Thus, the more mail or phone calls that are received about litter, the higher the likelihood of changes being made.
The current state law defines litter and illegal dumping as separate offenses and carries state penalties ranging from $25 to $1,000 along with community service in some cases. Unsecured loads are illegal. More laws may not always be needed, but it may be necessary to fund or enhance or enforce those that exist. Call, email or write to any of your representatives at any level of government – federal, state, county or city about your concerns related to litter. Elected officials and leaders may also provide help in other ways to decrease litter; such as with local ordinances, programs, grants and education.
Each resident of Aiken County has six or more elected officials representing him or her: from local mayors and council members to state senators and house members to federal legislators. Use the power of your vote as well as your time to send messages that reflect your stance on litter, on litter laws and enforcement of the laws. It may be safe to say that all our elected officials would be amenable to a reduction of litter. Please go to the website for your locale to find contact information for your officials. Then follow up with a phone call, email or letter.
Meanwhile, another way we can all have an impact is to report litter or littering. To report litter in Aiken County, call the county dispatch at 803-502-9000 x. 3704. In the city of Aiken call 803-642-7620 to report littering in process. After the fact, call 803-502-4999. Palmetto Pride’s Litter Hotline is 877-754-8837. Please remember to report only when safe to do so.
In addition to ending litter and beautifying our county, part of the mission of Keep Aiken County Beautiful is to improve recycling, therefore, here is a reminder that Nov. 15 is National Recycle Day. Look for ways to recognize and participate in this effort.