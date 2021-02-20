Column: Lent can be observed in a variety of ways

What are you giving up for Lent?
That’s a popular question this time of year as many people observe the period from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday.
Growing up, I must confess that I didn’t pay much attention to Lent. But I married into a Catholic family, and I soon discovered a whole new set of religious traditions and customs.
My wife would dutifully observe Lent and give up something each year, usually related to food. It didn’t stop me from indulging in my favorite treats, though.
I converted to Catholicism in 2010 and could no longer avoid observing Lent. I remember giving up certain foods, like Mexican, or certain sweets. But it didn’t seem like it was enough.
Should I give up golf? No, I need the exercise.
What about social media? That would be nice on some levels, mostly the political chatter, but hard to do with my job.
I’d like to give up the coronavirus and all that came with it during the pandemic: face masks, social distancing and the cancellation of so many events. I hope all of that will be gone by next year.
My wife pointed out that lots of people add something to their lives during Lent, such as reading daily devotions or attending special services during the 40-day period. I started looking for opportunities to add things and try to be a better person.
Reporter Bill Bengtson covered Ash Wednesday and did a good job of capturing the meaning of the start of Lent for our readers.
The chaplain at Mead Hall, Father Joseph Whitehurst, spoke to fourth graders at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church on the eve of Ash Wednesday.
"Lent is based on the old English word for springtime," Whitehurst told Bengtson. "It's very much about the idea of new life. New beginning. It's about acknowledging our sinful, our weakness … those things we need to let go of."
A day later, Father Francisco Onate-Vargas delivered a similar message at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Parishioners received ashes on their foreheads as part of the Mass.
"The ashes are just a symbol," Onate-Vargas said. "This is what we are here on Earth. Ashes. That's it. Dust. This body will decay, will decompose, will come to nothing. It's just ashes, but God came to give us salvation. He took this cross and died and rose again, to bring us to himself."
A little over a year ago, my wife made the decision to cut back on sugar and sweets. I carried on, indulging in ice cream and other sugary treats. But as the new year approached, I decided I would also try to limit my sugar intake. It really hasn’t been that hard, and I’ve already seen some health benefits.
My family and friends know that I am a notoriously picky eater. I don’t like fish or seafood of any kind, and I’m generally averse to vegetables or foods that are considered healthy. I’ve always been a meat-potatoes-bread kind of guy.
The biggest challenge of Lent, for me, is coming up with foods to eat on Fridays when observant Catholics are supposed to avoid meat. Peanut butter sandwiches and cheese pizza seem to do the trick for me.
But back to my original question: What am I doing for Lent?
I am continuing what I started seven weeks ago and cutting out, for the most part, sugar. That’s tough to do, especially during Girl Scout cookie season. I ordered a few boxes from a colleague weeks ago, and of course they arrived on Ash Wednesday. But I gave them away.
It might not be much, but it’s a start.
Thanks for reading.