Column: Learning from past mistakes can make a better future

AUGUSTA — My favorite week of the year is winding down.
I’ve got one more day left in the golfer’s paradise along Washington Road that is otherwise known as Augusta National Golf Club. Barring something really weird happening – it is 2020, after all – the Masters Tournament concludes today, and a winner will slip on the green jacket.
This Masters has been historic, memorable, you name it. The first one ever held in the fall. The first one without patrons. All because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its ripple effect on the sports calendar.
I was fortunate to be able to experience it first-hand. I got so close to Bryson DeChambeau hitting a tee shot with his driver that I could hear him control his breathing before he unleashed his powerful swing. I got to see College GameDay broadcast its show from Augusta National’s Par 3 Course on a fall Saturday morning. I heard Chairman Fred Ridley make a pair of announcements that will help the Augusta community for years to come.
Not everyone, though, applauds Augusta National’s efforts to give back. Or, rather, they want to question the club’s past policies.
It’s no secret that golf has been exclusionary for much of its history. Augusta National is a private club that was all-white and all-male until 1990, when Ron Townsend became the club’s first Black member. The club came under fire in the early 2000s for not having any female members, but that was rectified in 2012 when Darla Moore and Condoleezza Rice were invited to join the club.
COVID-19 has dominated the headlines this year, but the social justice movement has also generated plenty of dialogue. Augusta National and the Masters didn’t let this year go by without acknowledging the issue. To do otherwise would have been a mistake.
First, Ridley announced early in the week that Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, would join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters for the 2021 Masters. He also said the club would fund scholarships in Elder’s name for the Paine College men’s and women’s golf team, and would in effect provide the resources to start the women’s program at the Augusta school.
Second, Augusta National and its partners are contributing $10 million to help underserved areas of Augusta. The money will be used to create a new community center and a headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club of Augusta.
Still, Ridley was quizzed on why the club hadn’t created these initiatives sooner.
“All I would say is that we do look back to kind of learn from what we could have done better or perhaps sooner, but I'm looking ahead, and there are more things to come,” Ridley said. “And I hope all of you will recognize that and just understand that we're doing the absolute best we can.”
These donations are in addition to the annual donation the club makes to the Community Foundation for the CSRA. In the past dozen years or so, Augusta National and the Masters have done their share to grow the game of golf by supporting and creating new events like the Asia-Pacific Amateur, the Latin America Amateur, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
Like the rest of us, Augusta National and the Masters can only learn from their past omissions or mistakes. I expect them to keep creating opportunities to better the community and grow the game of golf.
