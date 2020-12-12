Column: 'It's a Wonderful Life' a wonderful Christmas movie

I’ve learned a lot in my 55 years on this planet.
Football, politics and religion are subjects that aren’t discussed in polite company.
Barbecue is another. I can’t tell you how many arguments I’ve started over one of my favorite food groups. It used to be with my Georgia friends – why are there no buffets when you cross the Savannah River? – but the subject was broached recently in a conversation with a person living in North Carolina.
And, while we’re on the subject, “barbecue” is not grilling out food in your backyard. I don’t use it as a verb. In my world, it’s tasty pork.
The latest topic I can add to my list of taboo subjects is Christmas movies. No, I’m not talking about the Hallmark movies that have the same plots and they just rotate the characters and settings.
I’m talking about the classics. You know, everything from “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “A Christmas Story.”
An upcoming story in our paper will focus on “It’s a Wonderful Life” and an Aiken connection. In a discussion with our newsroom staff, I was shocked – and a little saddened – to find that most of them had never watched the Jimmy Stewart holiday classic.
One of the reporters attempted to describe the plot and, when she used the word “depressed” to describe main character George Bailey, things got interesting. Some of the staff said they wanted their holiday movies to be uplifting and cheery, not depressing. One reporter said she liked ones that made her cry.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” I assured them, would inspire and make them cry all in a two-hour period. Then I started singing the “Buffalo Gals” song that Donna Reed performs in the movie, and they looked at me as if I was a two-headed Mr. Potter. Spoiler alert: I don’t have two heads, and I’m not like Mr. Potter at all. I’m not a “warped, frustrated old man,” at least not yet.
My wife is painfully aware that I like to quote from my favorite movies, and I’ve used lines from “Caddyshack,” “Animal House” and other classics for years. There are plenty of good lines in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” too.
Without spoiling the plot, these are some of my favorites:
• “You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.”
• “You know what the three most exciting sounds in the world are? … Anchor chains, plane motors and train whistles.”
• “Ah, youth is wasted on the wrong people.”
One of the benefits of being cooped up at home because of the pandemic is that my wife and I have had the opportunity to watch many movies, mostly of the older variety, that we never got around to seeing. If you haven’t watched “It’s a Wonderful Life,” I suggest you give it a try this holiday season.
For fun, I did an internet search for top Christmas movies. I found one that listed several dubious choices – no, “Die Hard” is NOT a Christmas movie – but in the end it had several that you would recognize. Movies such as “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Elf” and “Love Actually.”
In the end, I thought the list’s top five were right on the mark. In descending order, they were “Home Alone” at No. 5, “White Christmas” at No. 4, “A Christmas Story” at No. 3, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at No. 2 and “It’s a Wonderful Life” at No. 1.
Thanks for reading.