Column: Indivisible? Not even close

Each year at this time, horrifying images of the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001 come rushing back – planes crashing into the twin towers, the raging infernos and thundering collapses that trapped and killed thousands, and then the unfolding news of the Pentagon attack and the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
We remember also the pervasive spirit of unity that swept the nation in the days and weeks following the 9/11 attack – unity that stands in in stark contrast with today’s division.
One year ago I was finalizing my book, "Indivisible?," arguing that left and right are closer than we think and that there is ample common ground for solving our common problems. I was wrong. I could not have imagined how much more divided we would become in just a few short months.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks took the lives of almost 3,000 Americans of every race, color and creed. We came together as one and mourned them all. But in 2020, after two centuries of extraordinary progress in social justice, many now maintain that America is an irredeemably racist nation. Today we argue fiercely which lives matter the most – and the wrong answer to that question may cost you your job.
Nineteen years ago, we were awed by the heroism of the police and firefighters who rushed into the burning towers to save others, even at the cost of their own lives. Today, many Americans view police as brutal and racist. They’ve been reviled, assaulted and even murdered. Some municipalities are dismantling their police departments, just when they are needed the most.
In the months after 9/11, Americans were unified in unabashed love of country. American flags were proudly flying everywhere. But in 2020, many consider that same flag to be a controversial symbol. Flags are routinely desecrated in riotous protests. Woke professional athletes no longer feel it important to stand during the national anthem.
This year, our nation has been wrestling with a murderous virus – a common enemy if there ever was one. But instead of pulling together to defeat it, we are at each other’s throats. Positions on protective measures, therapeutics, vaccines and school openings are sharply split along political lines, leaving the public wondering whose advice to heed.
We seem more obsessed with assigning blame than with winning the battle. Here in America, the disease that has confounded the entire world is deemed to be our president’s fault – his political opponents casually blame him for thousands of deaths, defying logic and mountains of data.
My point of this grumbling op-ed? That in the myopia of our deep division, we’re headed right off the cliff.
Right now, we are staring in the face an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic constitutional crisis. All indications are that November’s presidential election will be very close and that reliance on large-scale mail-in voting will introduce lengthy delays and uncertainty in the result. That in turn will prompt the mother of all legal battles – and quite possibly, nationwide violence.
It’s election year politics on steroids. Democrats and Republicans, heels dug in, point fingers at each other while refusing to work together to preempt the inevitable disaster. Both sides signal unwillingness to accept election results, both are girding for the post-election brawl and neither acknowledges the obvious reality that the anticipated sheer magnitude of mail-in votes, in combination with unrealistic and wildly inconsistent state provisions for ballot handling, will overwhelm our vote-tallying capability.
It’s still a solvable problem, but time is running out. Surely Republican and Democratic leadership can agree that election chaos is in neither’s best interest; and we’ve all seen, only too clearly, how quickly our hyper-charged political climate can descend into chaos.
How helpful it would be if political leaders of both parties would put their heads together and convey to the American public a few simple principles: 1. In-person voting is the best method to ensure that every vote is validated and counted; 2. While nothing in this COVID-19-infected world is risk free, in-person voting is no riskier than going to the supermarket; 3. For those who still prefer mail-in voting, sending your ballot well in advance of Election Day is the only way to avoid overwhelming the process; and 4. Whatever the result, keep calm.
There is nothing more central to our democratic republic than fair elections and peaceful transition of power. For the first time in our history, both are in jeopardy – an outcome that would be far more harmful than 9/11.
We’ve lost our way, America. Can we find the path back to indivisible?