Column: Inauguration brought Americans together in hope

“History and hope.”
In case you missed it, that was our banner headline following the presidential inauguration last week. “History” was for a new president, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris as the first female and first Black person to become vice president. “Hope” is open to interpretation, but some feel there is reason for optimism as a new administration takes office.
As a newspaper junkie, I like seeing how major events are handled by newspapers big and small. One of the nation’s biggest newspapers went with “Democracy has prevailed” while one of our regional competitors used “This is America’s day.”
It was interesting to me that those headlines, and ours, came out of the same quote from Biden’s inauguration address.
“… At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said. “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve.”
Many of South Carolina’s daily newspapers used the same photo we selected of Biden being sworn in as his family watched. Many also used one of those quotes from his address as their primary headline.
I wanted to use a photo of Biden without a mask, and I thought it was important to get Harris on the front page as well. Mission accomplished.
Inauguration Day is meant to be a celebration of the United States and the melting pot that started a few centuries ago. It’s a unique day that marks the transfer of power and brings together all political parties.
I liken it to a football rivalry game: If your team won, it’s definitely more enjoyable. If not, you can still enjoy some moments from the day.
This Inauguration Day was bound to be different as COVID-19 has dominated news cycles for nearly a year. Masks were the fashion statement this year, and there were far fewer people in the nation’s capital; according to the Associated Press, 200,000 American flags were planted on the National Mall to represent those who couldn’t be there.
President Biden, of course, acknowledged the pandemic and the more than 400,000 American lives that have been lost. He’s already taking measures to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged, or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we’re in now,” Biden said.
The inauguration was a star-studded event, as usual. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks all performed live at the Capitol, and a bevy of stars (including Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen) were featured in the nighttime ceremony that was aired on several networks. The night culminated with a big fireworks show and Katy Perry singing “Firework.”
But they were all upstaged by the breakout star of the day, Amanda Gorman. The 22-year-old poet recited “The Hill We Climb” and inspired millions with her words, including this verse:
"We, the successors of a country and a time,
Where a skinny Black girl,
Descended from slaves and raised by a single mother,
Can dream of becoming president,
Only to find herself reciting for one."
Seeing young people like Gorman, the nation’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, gives me hope for the future. Her words blended nods to the past with modern-day cultural references.
Biden and Harris now have the opportunity to make more headlines. Rest assured they will be in the news as they roll out their initiatives and tackle the issues that face our great nation.
Time will tell, but I hope the history they make is something we can all be proud of.
Thanks for reading.