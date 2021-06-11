Column: 'Hoover hogs' and frogs

The wife and I spent a long weekend at Hilton Head Island last week. It was a nice respite after a few busy weeks at work. And it was our first getaway since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Growing up, I was more of a Myrtle Beach guy. But Kathy was not a Myrtle Beach gal, and her preferred South Carolina beach destination was Hilton Head Island.
We started out going to the media day weekend for the annual PGA Tour event at Harbour Town. That always was a fun-filled weekend. We now try to make it down to the coast for the actual tournament, which is a nice change of pace after the Masters Tournament.
We went on some weekend trips through the years, and over the last decade or so we have graduated to weeklong vacations on Hilton Head Island. A lot of those have involved my side of the family and the annual tradition that is known as the Boyette Family Vacation.
Our routine last week was pretty much beach, eat, pool, eat, fall asleep. Rinse and repeat. It was wonderful to be away from the office for a few days, even if I did keep tabs on my work emails.
One of the things we enjoy about Hilton Head Island is the abundant wildlife. Around Sea Pines, where we normally stay, it’s not unusual to see alligators, deer and all sorts of birds.
But on this trip we didn’t see any deer or alligators. Maybe the non-native species that has descended on the island – I’m talking about all of the visitors, including a large contingent from the Midwest – drove them off?
Not to worry. As I reported in this space last year, we have plenty of wildlife in our Aiken Estates neighborhood.
We put up bird feeders and bird baths in the front and back yards last summer, and we have really enjoyed the variety of birds that visit us each day.
We have a koi pond that doesn’t have any koi in it, but it’s home to numerous frogs. We had some work done on the pond earlier this year that involved draining the water and cleaning up the area, so we were worried that the frogs might leave us. But they have returned in great numbers.
Same for the deer. We recently spotted a momma deer and her baby in the backyard. Rabbits and some furry rodent that we can’t identify have also turned up again.
I haven’t seen any foxes yet, but we do have a new addition: an armadillo. I was getting something out of the storage shed in the back when I noticed this new critter roaming in the open. I chased it off – or so I thought.
A couple of days later, I heard a loud rustling sound in the side yard near our driveway. Sure enough, it was the armadillo again. We have since spotted this creature in our front yard.
It looks like a nine-banded armadillo, which my internet search tells me is the one found in the United States.
My father-in-law, who grew up in southwest Georgia, likes to tell my wife that armadillos are “good eating.” We don’t have any intentions to consume it, but their meat is considered a delicacy in some parts of Mexico, Central America and South America.
The internet also reports that armadillos were known as “Hoover hogs” during the Great Depression. Some Americans resorted to eating the mammals and blamed the country’s economic woes on President Herbert Hoover.
I would just be satisfied if the armadillo left our yard. I hear the South Carolina coast is lovely this time of year.
Thanks for reading.