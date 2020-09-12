Column: Hilton Head can keep the sharks

I don’t know which scenario is worse: getting ready to go on vacation or coming back from vacation.
Two weeks ago, I might have gone with the first option. But after returning to work last week, getting back in the swing of things was difficult.
Our annual family vacation had been planned months ago. As the coronavirus pandemic kept going, we kept our plans to go to Hilton Head Island.
Me, my wife, my parents, my sister and her two dogs put our traveling party at seven. Somehow, we were able to pack it all into two vehicles. (You’d be surprised by how much gear Gynger and Julyp, the two small dogs, require.)
Things were different but still pretty much the same for us. Instead of hunkering down in our homes, we “quarantined” at our rental house. Instead of going to work each morning, we went to the beach early to walk the dogs before it got too hot and too crowded.
As we arrived on the island, we were greeted with large portable signs that asked visitors to “mask up.” We were ready for that with a supply of face coverings bearing the logo of our alma mater or some fashionable pattern.
Food was the biggest concern. Normally, our pattern is to hit a local restaurant once a day. But with the virus, we decided takeout or delivery was the way to go. Most of the time the food was still relatively hot when we got it back to the house. But it wasn’t the same as dining on the premises.
I also found time to visit my favorite ice cream shop and get some containers to go. Most of the time it wasn’t crowded, but one rainy afternoon I found myself at the end of a long line. I made sure to follow social distancing guidelines.
Our beach activity was pretty much limited to the morning walks. I’ve been skittish in recent years about floating in the ocean and had pretty much decided I would stick to the pool this trip. I didn’t need to give 2020 a reason to throw another monkey wrench at us.
Of course, the first morning we walked on the beach, we saw fishermen who had reeled in two small sharks. They were flailing in the shallow water and had to be helped out to deeper water where they could go on their merry way. After witnessing that, I queued up the “Jaws” theme in my head. Good luck on ever seeing me in the ocean at a depth over my ankles!
Speaking of nature, Hilton Head Island is full of critters. We took a sunset dolphin cruise, as we have in years past, but the dolphins weren’t as plentiful this time around. On other nights, we would take a drive around our area to see what else was out there. We saw plenty of deer, several species of birds and a few alligators that were big and small.
A lot happened while I was away. Schools started in Aiken County, and a big plutonium settlement was announced between the state of South Carolina and the federal government.
Thanks to modern technology, i.e. a laptop and a smart phone, I was able to keep up with what was going on and wasn’t completely overrun when I returned last week. But getting back into the groove of things definitely took a few days.
The next couple of months will be busy. An election is coming, if you haven’t heard, and the rescheduled Masters Tournament is also on the way.
Going on vacation is a treat, and one I don’t take for granted. But it’s always nice to sleep in your own bed and get back into your normal routine. Besides, I’ve got my own wildlife menagerie in my backyard with deer, birds and frogs; Hilton Head can keep the sharks and the alligators.
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.