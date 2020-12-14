Column: Give the gift of recycling and a cleaner future

During this season thoughts of giving and receiving gifts are paramount. This article will touch on ideas different from our usual thoughts about gifts as Aiken County has year-round services which might be construed as gifts in a way; especially related to our waste materials. Today’s article will highlight the recycling Convenience Centers across the county and explain how they may be considered as both receiving and giving gifts.
Residents of Aiken County have the opportunity to reduce items taken to landfills (aka dumps) by delivering a wide and varied assortment to the 10 recycling Convenience Centers located throughout the county. This helps to recycle useful materials and with litter reduction. By recycling reusable materials, less goes into landfills which is a gift to future generations both with prudent use of resources and less toxic materials buried in our soil.
Yes, our taxes help fund these centers, but still we can be grateful that no additional fees are required at entry as many other communities do. Thus, this is a bit of a gift received by residents.
Residents are applauded for and encouraged to continue using roll-out recycle bins in their communities for most items like newspapers, cardboard, food and beverage cans, glass and some plastics. But sometimes there are other items that do not go into the bins. This is where the Convenience Centers come in handy.
They receive our unwanted items or gifts. There are almost two dozen categories of items that can be recycled at the centers, including appliances, furniture, mattresses, motor oil, scrap metal, tires, propane tanks and more. Visit the Aiken County website for more details or call 803-642-1533. None of the centers take plastic grocery bags.
The 10 Centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All are open on Saturdays, and most on Mondays and Fridays, but it is best to check with specific center before driving out. Convenience Centers are located at Belvedere, 537 Edgefield Road; Langley, 548 Huber Clay Road; New Ellenton, 2120 Williston Road, Aiken; Graniteville, 214 Bettis Academy Road; Reynolds Pond, 1491 Reynolds Pond Road, Aiken; Windsor, 102 Cedar Road; Perry, 270 Center St. E.; Couchton, 240 New Holland Road; New Holland, 121 Old Chalk Bed Road, Batesburg; and Monetta, 118 Trojan Road, Monetta. The Belvedere, Langley, New Ellenton, Reynolds Pond, Perry and Monetta centers accept household electronics for recycling.
In addition, there are two landfills in the county located in Graniteville and Wagener. They are open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and take only six categories. Items may not get recycled once in the landfill.
As convenient as it is for people living in Aiken County to properly dispose of unwanted items, there still remain hundreds who purposely litter our roads, ditches, parking lots and yards. Continue to report litterbugs. To report litter in Aiken County, call the county dispatch at 803-502-9000 x. 3704. In the city of Aiken call 803-642-7620 to report littering in process. After the fact, call 803-502-4999. Palmetto Pride’s Litter Hotline is 877-754-8837. Remember to report only when safe to do so.
A great gift that each person can give to present and future generations is not to litter.