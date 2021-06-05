Column: Fund will help support public service, investigative reporting

Aiken County has relied on the Aiken Standard, a South Carolina-owned newspaper in Aiken, S.C., for nearly 155 years and The Star of North Augusta for 65 years not only as watchdogs but also as the center of community dialogue.
Over the last century and a half, what the community needs from its local newspaper has changed.
The growth of the internet now allows a free flow of marketing messages and promotions like local events that were traditionally gathered on the community’s main forum, its newspaper, and distributed to local readers. This open exchange on the internet also allows the Aiken Standard and The Star to reach larger audiences than ever. It also means more people can share and access news about Aiken County.
The internet has also changed readers’ appetites for local news.
We believe it’s more important than ever for Aiken County’s primary source of verified local news to produce the highest quality journalism. Our readers want more in-depth and specialized local reporting. The Aiken Standard has a dedicated reporting and news staff of 15, which is rare today for news organizations our size, and it clearly demonstrates our company’s commitment to Aiken County.
As the internet exploded, monopolies like Google and Facebook proceeded to pull as much as 80 cents of every marketing dollar out of communities like Aiken County. That shift in what once was a central funding source requires us to modify how we fund the journalism and vital work we do for our community. We want to ensure a stable and sustainable business model for Aiken County news coverage. In the last decade across the U.S. and South Carolina, more than 5,000 local newspapers have closed and 28,000 journalism jobs have been lost. That has created news deserts. Thankfully, our locally-owned and family-led newspaper company was able to rebound better than some and instead of eliminating newsroom positions, we’re continuing to grow. We’re determined to continue covering Aiken County and serving surrounding communities .
Recently, the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area created a “topic of interest” tax-deductible fund supporting public service and investigative journalism in Aiken County for the Aiken Standard and The Star. This provides us a pathway for building philanthropy into our newsroom business model. Ultimately, our goal is to fund 25% of our $1 million newsroom budget with generosity from the community we support.
Public service reporting and investigative journalism is some of the most important work we do. It’s also the most expensive. In a recent in-depth report that was part of The Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” series, Aiken Standard reporter Dede Biles took the lead on an article laying out details on questionable spending at the Wagener Fire Department. From conception to publication, I tracked that this single article consumed 234 working hours and cost $9,550.84 to produce.
This time-intensive work is becoming more difficult to support using traditional advertising and subscription revenue but its importance to our community and ability to shape Aiken County’s future is invaluable.
In spite of the many changes to our world since 1867, some things remain the same. The free press is a cornerstone of democracy and supporting our community with quality journalism is our mission.
Newspapers are historical community treasures that impact lives daily and they’re worthy of community support.
If you support your community, you support the truth about your community. Truth is our standard and facts aren’t free; actually, it takes a significant investment in qualified personnel, resources and time to do the deep and meaningful reporting your donation supports.
We believe it’s something Aiken, North Augusta and all Aiken County residents richly deserve.