Column: Free, fair elections important to democracy

Do facts matter? What about values? Opinions? Justice? Elections? Do they matter? What about truth? As Roman Procurator Pontius Pilate asked Jesus Christ: What is truth? Can we know the truth? Do we – including politicians – have a responsibility to tell the truth? Are we, as citizens, obligated to find out the truth for ourselves? Do we want our political candidates and elected officials to tell us the truth or just tell us what we want to hear? That seems to be where we are in America these days – struggling to answer these basic questions.
Several important values and principles are at stake in the elections this November. Our democracy itself may be at stake. Someone might say that America is a republic, not a democracy, but a republic is nothing more than a representative democracy. In a nation as big as ours, we elect representatives who have a duty to serve us. If the people we elect fail to represent and serve us, we can vote them out of office. So, having a choice in free and fair elections is essential to our democracy.
In a democracy, voting is a right, more of a duty than a privilege, and one person-one vote also is essential. Once upon a time, only white male property owners could vote. Over time, our democracy was expanded to include non-property owners, Black people and women. Efforts to suppress – make it difficult – for citizens to vote are anti-democratic. As Abraham Lincoln said, democracy is government of, by and for the people. Contrary to one columnist's opinion, Democratic and Republican conventions are not “showtime”; they are, or should be, serious business – selecting the possible leaders of our nation as well as what their policies and priorities will be. This year, party conventions might be “crunch time” – the choices that make or break our country.
The Constitution guarantees all citizens certain basic rights, including freedom of speech, press, assembly to peacefully protest for redress of grievances and other rights. So, contrary to another columnist, peaceful protesters should not be lumped together with rioters and looters; the former group is exercising their rights, the latter is breaking the law. We are supposed to be a nation that is both under God and under the law, nobody is above the law, and equal justice for everybody under the law.
One of the main purposes of elections is to ensure the peaceful transition of power from one candidate and party to another. Many people are fearful about this election because at least one candidate, Mr. Trump, already is declaring that he might not accept the results of the election. Hopefully we will have a certifiably fair election and power will be transferred, or extended, without violence.
As many of us know, our democracy is under threat in other ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed some major shortcomings in both our political and health care systems. Economic insecurity and inequality, in which the rich get richer, the poor get poorer and the middle-class shrinks, is another.
Addressing the problems of global warming/climate change and an escalation of the nuclear arms race deserve very serious attention in this campaign. We need a government and leaders who will serve all the people, face these issues head on and deal with them effectively.