Column: Enough is enough, President Trump

What now? Where do we go from here?
In the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, those were the two questions that came to mind.
Our country stooped to a new low as a mob forced its way inside the building. At the urging of President Trump, who had not conceded defeat in the November presidential election, rioters intended to disrupt the process of certifying the election result.
Many people had predicted that Trump would not go gently into the good night if he lost the election. I treated those views with a raised eyebrow, but I trusted the process.
It’s a process that our country has used for more than two centuries. It works. We might not always see eye to eye – Democrats and Republicans rarely do these days – but past losers always conceded and moved on. See Jimmy Carter in 1980; George H.W. Bush in 1992; Al Gore in 2000; and Hillary Clinton in 2016. All lost and the last two, Gore and Clinton, were much closer to victory than Carter and Bush.
But President Trump’s refusal to accept his November election defeat set a new low. He has repeatedly said the election was stolen from him, but to date no tangible evidence has been produced. Multiple courts have rejected those claims.
It didn’t take long for Congress to return to the building Wednesday night and resume the process of certifying the election. It was immensely gratifying to see members of both parties denounce the mob’s actions and continue with their stated business.
As Lindsey Graham, South Carolina’s senior U.S. senator, said Wednesday night: “Enough’s enough. We got to end it.”
In a speech after Congress had resumed its duty to certify the electoral college results, Graham blasted those who questioned the vote.
“They say there are 66,000 people in Georgia under age 18 who voted. How many people believe that? I asked. Give me 10. They haven’t given one,” Graham said. “They said 8,000 felons in prison in Arizona voted. Give me 10. Haven’t gotten one.”
Consider that Graham is a career Republican, frequent Trump golf partner and supporter of the outgoing president. If he can accept Trump’s defeat, others certainly can.
Even in his first acknowledgement of his defeat, early Thursday morning, Trump still got in a few shots.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director.
This is not how our country is supposed to operate. Peaceful, lawful protests are one thing; a sitting president, unable to accept defeat, stirring the pot is another. The images of people carrying Trump and Confederate flags throughout the building were jarring. People were making a mockery of our government by ransacking the Capitol, some even taking souvenirs. Was it worth losing the lives of five people, including a police officer?
As I watched Wednesday’s events unfold, my emotions ran the gamut. I was shocked, angry, sad and, finally, proud. I trusted our process, even though at times I wondered if our leadership had the courage to do the right thing. In the end, they did; Congress certified the election result in the wee hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
I have to wonder what several members of South Carolina’s Congressional delegation, including the two who represent our area (Joe Wilson and Jeff Duncan), were thinking when they still supported objections to the election.
Resignations from several high-profile GOP members came in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol. Some have mentioned impeaching the president. There even was talk of invoking the 25th Amendment, even though Trump now only has less than two weeks left in office.
His statement also indicated that we have not heard the last from him. He said, “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
Please, Mr. President. Enough is enough.
Thanks for reading.