Column: Despite changes, Aiken Standard strives to serve the community

Evening Post Industries, the parent company of the Aiken Standard and The Star of North Augusta, announced last week that shareholders were strongly considering a vote to split the company into three distinct and separate businesses. One of those standalone businesses would include the company’s book publishing division, White Oak Forestry and all its newspapers including the Aiken Standard.
The Aiken Standard has been part of the Evening Post Industries family for 54 years and my how it has grown.
We’d already been publishing a newspaper in Aiken for 101 years when Evening Post Industries Company of Charleston purchased the Aiken Standard newspaper back in 1968. Within a year, the company built us the 24,000-square-foot building on 12 acres where we’re currently located on Rutland Drive in Aiken. Moving from our old downtown location on Richland Avenue to Rutland Drive and upgrading from an antiquated Linotype machine to a new printing press was state of the art.
As the industry and equipment modernized, Evening Post and its board supported the Aiken Standard and helped it progress. Now, three newspaper presses later, we are still printing the Aiken Standard, The Star, Fort Gordon News and Piggly Wiggly sales circulars for the state of South Carolina along with 18 other community newspapers – all from our printing plant here in Aiken.
I gave a tour through the building recently and a grown man’s eyes lit up like Christmas morning when he saw the press, aluminum plates, ink fountains and huge rolls of newsprint threaded through the massive equipment. Gutenberg was really onto something.
A diversified parent company has its strengths and Evening Post Industries has been very successful and very generous. There’s also security in knowing your company is aligned in other ways, like commonalities and shared goals.
For us, there’s nothing better than leading with good journalism and having leadership that supports the important work of news organizations. We have that leadership from EPI Chairman Pierre Manigault, CEO John Barnwell, President of the newspaper division and Publisher of The Post and Courier P.J. Browning.
Thank you, readers, for expressing your concern about the announcement as well as your curiosity as it relates to the Aiken Standard. As the company moves toward splitting into standalone entities, we feel fortunate and remain hopeful. The steadiness and continuity of leadership under Barnwell and Browning inspires optimism and, of course, we are always enthused to see one of Aiken’s favorite sons and equestrian enthusiast, Manigault, recognized for his leadership.
Our roots run deep in Aiken and although the names may change, we are forever appreciative of your continued support of work we do for this community.