Column: Decking the halls before the Thanksgiving meal

Don’t judge us, but my wife and I decorated our house for Christmas last weekend. Yes, we know that was before Thanksgiving.
Last year, I wrote a column about my desire to decorate for Santa before any turkey had been consumed. Betty Ryberg practically attacked me the next time she saw me in public – remember when we could all gather safely in public? – and told me how important it was to wait on my Christmas decorations and give Thanksgiving its due.
Forgive me, Betty, for I have sinned.
I took her ribbing in stride, even if I was a little fearful she might jump out of hiding and confront me.
My wife is usually pretty firm about giving Thanksgiving its own celebration, and we did have a lovely meal she prepared at our home with her immediate family. Thanksgiving is the one holiday that we try to blend our two families together to celebrate, but we heeded the warnings and felt it was best to keep our gathering small. I visited my family later in the day.
A couple of weeks ago, she suggested that we go ahead and decorate for Christmas before the house was cleaned for Thanksgiving. That way we wouldn’t make a mess with all of the boxes and paper that we use to store our decorations. In my post-election and pre-Masters stupor, I agreed.
Kathy and I enlisted a willing accomplice: my sister, Angela. If it was up to her, she would have decorations for Christmas up year-round. She helped get the boxes out of the attic and consulted with my wife on where the tree should go.
We started on Friday night and less than 24 hours later we were done with my house. The hand-me-down reindeer from my sister are once again on display in my front yard. All of my favorite ornaments are hanging from the tree. My Peanuts display featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang is on the dining room table.
If it had ended there, that would have been fine. But my sister and I are also in charge of decorating our parents’ house, and I was pressed into immediate service. One trip had already been made to get down the boxes from the attic. A second one to help with outside stuff. And a third, and final, one to decorate the tree. I essentially had several days in a row of decorating.
I’m really not complaining: I got to visit my fur nieces Gynger and Julyp multiple times. And Mom made spaghetti, so I was well fed.
I take my role as an older, annoying brother very seriously. So every year, when I get tired of hanging ornaments, I start telling my little sister that the tree is full and doesn’t need any more. Of course, I usually start this dialogue with her after hanging four or five ornaments. She essentially tells me to shut up and keep working.
The tree is really a tribute to our family. We have several handmade ornaments from our grandmother, Rani, and a few decorative birds that our grandmother, Jonsey, would always put on her tree. My Mom was a school teacher and principal, so she has several ornaments that were given to her as gifts. I wouldn’t ordinarily think of an oyster shell as a decoration but, hey, my parents have one on their tree.
The ornaments also reflect our family’s love of classic cars and our four-legged friends. There are a few of the traditional, colorful ball-type ornaments, but mostly it’s an eclectic collection of stuff that we like.
Maybe next year we’ll go back to decorating our house after Thanksgiving. That might give me a chance to recuperate in between assignments.
