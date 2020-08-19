Column: Can we save America?

We are living through one of the most difficult and dangerous periods in our nation's history. The crisis we are now experiencing has to be right up there with the Civil War, World War I, the Great Depression, World War II and the Vietnam-Civil Rights Era. Actually, it is a perfect storm – a threefold crisis: 1. A health crisis: The COVID-19 pandemic, in which everyone's health is at risk; 2. An economic crisis: A Great Recession in which the current unemployment rate is more than 10%; and 3. A political crisis: the Great Divide in which the federal government is paralyzed and impotent.
We know the COVID-19 pandemic originated in China in late 2019. To date, more than 5 million Americans have been infected, and more than 165,000 have died from this virus; an estimated total of 200,000 U.S. deaths are expected by Labor Day, and 400,000 total U.S. deaths by year's end. The U.S. has about 5% of the world's population, but more than 20% of the world's COVID-19 cases and more than 20% of the world's deaths. These are the facts.
The debate is over whether the U.S. government could have acted sooner and more effectively to substantially reduce the number of Americans who are infected and die from the COVID-19. Some doctors and scientists claim the federal government was unprepared and mishandled the initial response to this disease, causing it to spread and worsen.
Largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy is in shambles. Economic life has almost stopped for many businesses, particularly restaurants and fast-food establishments, hotels and motels, airlines, department stores, entertainment centers and sporting events. Some 30 million Americans currently are unemployed. Without government help, many of these people could not feed their families, pay their rent or mortgages and other bills. Indeed, homelessness and requests for food and other financial assistance are on the rise. And, where there is poverty and despair, there is bound to be increased violence and mental illness.
Congress passed one relief bill which provided assistance to millions of people, but the programs expired on July 31, and the money ran out. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing, yet Congress and the president have been unable to agree on any more emergency relief. This is the third crisis of the perfect storm: the government we have is unwilling or unable to meet the needs of its people – especially in a time of crisis. Why?
A possible answer is that one side of the great partisan divide believes in “the theory of possessive individualism,” or “the cult of selfishness.” This holds that, greed is good; that we're all better off when individuals pursue their own self-interest. Notions of social responsibility, other people's welfare and the common good, do not matter. These are not true American values; this is not what made America great.
If we are going to save America and preserve our democracy, we need to reaffirm that we are, one nation, under God, indivisible,with liberty and justice for all. This means equal justice under the law, equal opportunity for all, a government – and an economy – that works for everyone and the right to vote – even by mail – during a pandemic.