Column: Actions, not words make a difference, bring about change

It’s no secret that I love sports.
I’ve often said that spring is my favorite time of year. That’s because two of my favorite things – baseball season and the Masters Tournament – typically return then.
Baseball players returned to the diamond earlier this month, and last week the Masters was played at Augusta National Golf Club. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was only five months since I last enjoyed both.
Less appealing to me is when sports and politics collide, and both baseball and the Masters were in the crosshairs recently.
The state of Georgia recently passed a new voting law. According to the Associated Press, opponents of the law say it will “reduce the impact of minority voters by making it more difficult to cast a ballot.”
Naturally, opponents targeted two of the biggest sporting events planned for Georgia this year: the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the Masters.
Guess which one moved, and which one didn’t.
MLB announced it was taking the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, and eventually it said Colorado would be the new site for the game.
The last time the All-Star Game was held in Atlanta was the summer of 2000. I was fortunate to cover it, and I remember not only the game but all of the ancillary events that surrounded it. Thousands of people came to Atlanta to partake in the festivities, and it was a boon for the state’s economy.
Groups also called for Augusta National Golf Club to move the Masters out of Augusta because of the new voting law but, of course, that didn’t happen.
Augusta National and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley addressed the issue before the tournament started.
“We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures,” Ridley said. “Unfortunately, those actions often impose the greatest burdens on the most vulnerable in our society. And in this case, that includes our friends and neighbors here in Augusta who are the very focus of the positive difference we are trying to make.”
Ridley is right. Moving the Masters away from Augusta – just as taking the All-Star Game out of Atlanta – would be a devastating economic blow. Many workers in the service industry – think hotels, restaurants, retail, transportation, etc. – benefit when the Masters is at normal capacity and thousands of visitors descend on the area to attend the tournament, soak up the atmosphere and play golf at area courses.
Moving sports events might make a statement, but does it make a difference in the long run?
The biggest political football in sports is the Olympic Games. When I was a kid, I remember the tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union in the late 1970s. It was big news that the U.S. and other nations kept their athletes from competing in the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow, and our Russian friends retaliated in 1984 by keeping its athletes away from the Games held in Los Angeles.
There was talk of some baseball players and managers boycotting the All-Star Game if it stayed in Atlanta, but I heard no talk of golfers skipping the Masters. Cameron Champ, a biracial player who was making his second Masters appearance last week, spoke at length about the social justice issues facing our country.
“I think there's still a lot of work, a lot of work to do,” Champ said.
Like Augusta National and the Masters, Champ is backing his words with actions. He has helped establish scholarships at Prairie View A&M to honor his late grandfather, who was Black.
The Masters honored Lee Elder, the tournament’s first Black participant, with a role in the honorary starters ceremony this year. Augusta National and its corporate partners also helped launch a $10 million initiative to revitalize two of Augusta’s urban neighborhoods.
I’ve seen letters to the editor and heard people say they are giving baseball a break because of its All-Star Game decision. That’s their choice and right to do so.
Me? I’ll still watch baseball and root for my Dodgers, and of course I’ll continue to follow golf and all things Masters.
Instead of punishing communities for the actions of their elected officials, we should follow the lead of individuals like Champ and organizations like the Masters to generously give time and money to those in need.
Over time, that will make a real difference.
Thanks for reading.