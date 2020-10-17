Column: A young person losing their life is a tragedy

They say a picture can be worth a thousand words. If so, the one we ran on the front page of Tuesday’s Aiken Standard certainly fits that description.
It shows a 12-year-old boy, Edward F. McKenzie Jr., receiving a framed copy of his artwork from Melvin Marshall, one of the staff members at North Aiken Elementary School.
It didn’t escape our attention that the artwork was from a coloring contest promoted by this newspaper. It was meant as a thank you for front line workers who have done so much for our community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The photo we ran in the paper accompanied the sad news that Edward had been killed in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Oct. 10, and that police were still seeking the community’s help in finding who would do such a thing.
We had just notified the winners of the contest at the end of last week, so I was curious to see if Edward had been one of the winners selected. As the late radio show host Paul Harvey might say, here’s the rest of the story:
It turns out that Marshall, who is a guidance counselor, had seen the coloring contest in the newspaper and had asked one of the school’s front office staff to pick up a couple of copies. He wanted to use them to help build up the self-esteem of some of his students.
Edward turned in a beautiful piece of artwork. As Marshall said, “I couldn’t do that.” When Edward returned to school the following Monday, he asked if he had won the contest.
“We haven’t heard anything but, regardless, you’re a winner anyway,” Marshall said he told Edward. “I took his coloring sheet and had the media specialist make a copy before we sent the original to the Aiken Standard. I fixed up that sheet and framed it.”
Marshall also created a trophy to congratulate Edward and presented it to him.
Edward loved basketball, and LeBron James was his favorite player. Marshall took the additional step of getting a jersey of the popular player and presenting it to him on Oct. 8, which was Edward’s birthday.
“That was to encourage and inspire him to continue and to focus and try to develop himself into a worthwhile person,” Marshall said.
Later that day, Edward told his teachers that it had been his best birthday ever. Two days later, he was killed in a senseless act of violence.
Any loss of life is a sad occurrence. The loss of life of a young person, though, is particularly hard to swallow.
Edward didn’t deserve that fate. I say that without reservation – I don’t know him or his family – but I do know that 12-year-old boys should be able to go to school and play with friends without too many worries.
I can’t describe what kind of person he was, but Edward’s school released the following statement about him on its Facebook page:
“Edward was a very caring young man. He was quite inquisitive and always took things in that surrounded him, even when you thought he wasn't,” the statement said. “He loved his family very much and would talk about them often throughout the school day.”
Edward was not selected as one of the winners in our contest. But, thanks to the generosity of folks like Melvin Marshall, he was able to get some special recognition.
Thanks for reading.