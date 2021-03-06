Column: 50-year streak comes to an end

There will be no Triple Crown of equestrian events in Aiken this spring thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aiken Trials, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo were all called off by organizers because of COVID-19 and the hazards of holding a large gathering with thousands of spectators.
Another victim of the pandemic is our newspaper’s annual guide to the Triple Crown. In normal times, it would have been an insert in today’s newspaper.
It’s kind of sad to see our run of 50 consecutive Triple Crown editions come to an end. We had started our planning for the section a few months ago, and reporters turned in their stories as scheduled, but we decided to forgo the section when all of the events were canceled.
The Aiken Standard has played a big role in the Triple Crown through the years. Sam Cothran, a former publisher of the Standard, is widely credited with starting the spring series of events – it was his suggestion when the new owner of the Aiken Mile Track wanted to have a day of harness races to promote the facility. The flat races and steeplechase were already in place, and it was Cothran who tied them all together.
The Triple Crown section had evolved through the years. It started out as a tabloid and was chock full of stories about the trainers and horsemen who made Aiken the place to be for winter training. It evolved to include stories on all sorts of equestrian activities around Aiken, and the project was a major undertaking for the newsroom each winter.
A few years back the format shifted to a glossy magazine style that showcased the photography and beauty of the local horse scene. Last year, for the 50th edition, we went back to the tabloid format and produced a 24-page section. Sadly, the Aiken Trials was the only Triple Crown event that was held in 2020. COVID-19 kicked into high gear in mid-March, and the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo were not held.
There isn’t a Triple Crown section this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on great equestrian content. Throughout this month, we will run the stories that we had planned for the section in the daily paper.
In fact, you’ve already seen a couple of them. Dede Biles wrote about the local eventers with Olympic connections in Wednesday’s paper, and she previewed all of the great things happening at Bruce’s Field in the Friday edition.
Today’s Living on the Go section includes the spring fashion story that normally would have run in the Triple Crown edition. Look for more of those lifestyle stories in Living on the Go over the next few Sundays.
We’ll also have features on the three traditional disciplines that make up the Triple Crown: thoroughbred racing, steeplechase and polo.
We are also launching an equestrian newsletter, compiled by Biles, this week. You can sign up for it at aikenstandard.com; just look for the newsletters tab near the top of the home page.
Here’s hoping that Aiken’s Triple Crown – and our section – both return in 2022.
Thanks for reading.