No. 25 San Jose State beats Boise State in MWC title game

NO. 25 SAN JOSE STATE 34, BOISE STATE 20
LAS VEGAS — Nick Starkel completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 25 San Jose State to its first Mountain West Conference championship, 34-20 over Boise State on Saturday.
The Spartans (7-0) had lost all 14 previous meetings with the Broncos (5-2).
Starkel broke former Fresno State star Derek Carr’s title-game record of 404 yards passing set in 2013 in a victory over Utah State.
It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Starkel’s career, and second this season, his first with the Spartans. He spent the first three years of his college career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to San Jose State in January.
Tre Walker and Derrick Deese Jr. each had seven receptions. Walker led all receivers with 137 yards.
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier completed 20 of 40 pass attempts for 221 yards.
San Jose State held the Broncos to a paltry 12 yards on 24 rushes.
The Spartans scored on five of their seven first-half drives.
NO. 3 OHIO STATE 22, NORTHWESTERN 10
INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns, helping Ohio State rally past Northwestern for its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.
The Buckeyes (6-0) will find out Sunday if they've done enough to receive one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. It's the first time Ohio State has won four consecutive outright conference crowns.
Northwestern (6-2) heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.
It was a struggle for Ohio State. After the Buckeyes settled for a field goal on the game's first possession, Northwestern running back Cam Porter answered with a 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter. The Buckeyes trailed from that moment until Sermon's 9-yard run with 2:41 left in the third period.
Ohio State added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Sermon, who had 29 carries, sealed the win with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 to go.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 12 of 27 with 114 yards and ran 12 times for 35 yards.
Porter finished with 16 carries and 61 yards. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards but was picked off twice and lost a fumble – all in the second half.
NO. 12 OKLAHOMA 27, NO. 8 IOWA STATE 21
ARLINGTON, Texas — Spencer Rattler threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims and ran for a score and Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive Big 12 title, holding on to beat Iowa State in the conference championship game.
That impressive title streak probably won't be enough to get the Sooners (8-2, No. 10 CFP) into the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row, even when paired with their seven-game winning streak. Oklahoma lost at Iowa State on Oct. 3 and was 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998.
Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the Cyclones (8-3, No. 6 CFP) in the second half, when Oklahoma punted on its first five drives before Gabe Brkic's 32-yard field goal with 2:01 left. The Sooners wrapped it up when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was under pressure and threw his third interception, a fluttering pass picked off by Tre Brown inside the 10.
Rattler was 22 of 34 for 272 yards and his 25th TD pass.
NO. 5 TEXAS A&M 34, TENNESSEE 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score, helping Texas A&M to close its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.
Mond completed 26 of 32 passes. The Aggies (8-1, No. 5 CFP) finished their regular season and hoped for an upset or two within the CFP's top four.
Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt's future as Vols coach.
OREGON 31, NO. 13 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 24
LOS ANGELES — Oregon didn't win its Pac-12 division, and it only got into the championship game because Washington had to drop out. The Ducks hadn't won a game in nearly a month before they took the Coliseum field Friday night.
They still ended up celebrating amid confetti and streamers in their rivals' empty stadium.
After yet another display of the big-game poise their West Coast foes so often lack, the Ducks are back-to-back conference champions.
Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made his second interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California.
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the game's MVP with five tackles and a sack, jauntily wore two hats during the postgame party to symbolize the Ducks' two championships.
“We fought this year,” said Thibodeaux, a Los Angeles native. “So many trials and tribulations. So many things that kept popping up. So many excuses we could have made, and we didn’t flinch. We stuck to the script and got it done.”
Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks (4-2), who claimed the Pac-12's New Year's Six bowl berth despite having more losses than USC, Washington or Colorado. The Trojans were one win away from an unbeaten regular season before the Ducks took charge with a superb defensive effort and timely offense throughout the night.
“We were itching to get back to our kind of football, and we did it tonight,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “(We) really just came out with an attitude, came out with a purpose and a mission.”
Jaylon Redd, Hunter Kampmoyer, DJ Johnson and Travis Dye caught TD passes for the Ducks, who got into the title game after consecutive losses only because the Huskies had to drop out Monday due to coronavirus problems.