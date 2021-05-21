Yes, plutonium from SC is still in Nevada. The Energy Department is working on it.

Sometime in 2018, a cache of defense plutonium was clandestinely shipped from the Savannah River Site south of Aiken to the Nevada National Security Site, an installation near Las Vegas that has for decades been at the center of the nation’s nuclear crusade.

Its quiet arrival, foreshadowed in an environmental review published that summer, roiled Nevada lawmakers and other state officials, many of whom cried they were unaware of the shipment until it was too late.

In a letter in early 2019, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Department of Energy’s wanton actions — sending an ingredient for nuclear weapons across the country for staging at NNSS — “endangered our people and destroyed any semblance of trust” the department and its National Nuclear Security Administration “may have developed with representatives of this state” over the course of several years.

“While you have shown little regard for maxims of states’ rights,” the angered governor wrote, “it is nonetheless a bedrock concept of this country and a principle I demand that you respect.”

A salve was later applied to the wound, which had festered in court.

Spurred by concerns expressed by the Silver State’s congressional delegation, then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry promised Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the plutonium, a ½ metric ton in total, would be removed from Nevada by the end of 2026. The relocation efforts would begin in 2021, this year, Perry pledged in writing.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat, subsequently took a victory lap: “Nevadans didn’t create this waste and we shouldn’t be on the hook for storing it in our state against our will,” Masto said. “While I thank Secretary Perry for working with me on this issue, make no mistake that we will have additional fights ahead of us.”

(The plutonium in question isn’t waste, according to the Energy Department and its uppermost officials, and plutonium has been stored at the security site before.)

Perry abruptly left his post atop the Energy Department near the end of 2019, leaving many with questions. When Perry’s deputy, Dan Brouillette, ultimately filled the void, he reaffirmed his department’s plutonium removal commitment. Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden’s pick for energy secretary, would do the same.

“The plan is to follow the agreement that you negotiated,” nominee Granholm told Cortez Masto during a congressional hearing.

The matter was raised again this week. The question was asked by a different lawmaker from the same state, and it was answered, tersely, by a different official from the same department.

“You know,” Sen. Jacky Rosen said, “we had a secret shipment of plutonium that ended up in Nevada from South Carolina. And as a part of an effort to restore trust with the people of Nevada, we know that NNSA is committed to removing that material starting no later than this year and completing it by 2026.”

Once again, a Nevada Democrat was seeking an update — and a sort of public accountability. Dr. Charles Verdon, the acting National Nuclear Security Administration boss, delivered it.

“So I can’t go into details, but I will assure you that we are honoring the commitment that we made,” Verdon said. “So, we are acting on what the commitment was and will continue to do so.”

The Energy Department and the semiautonomous National Nuclear Security Administration do not openly discuss the movement of plutonium, citing obvious safety and security concerns. A spokesperson on Friday said the weapons-and-nonproliferation agency would “continue to honor and act on the commitment that we’ve made to remove the plutonium.”

The National Nuclear Security Administration dispatched the tranche of plutonium to Nevada as part of a grander effort to get 1 metric ton of the dangerous material out of South Carolina; the Energy Department in late 2017 had been ordered to do so by a federal judge.

In its July 2018 analysis, the National Nuclear Security Administration suggested it would repackage a metric ton kept at the Savannah River Site's K-Area and send it cross-country: to the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas, or to the Nevada National Security Site. Ultimately, the agency explained, the plutonium would end up in New Mexico, at Los Alamos National Laboratory near Santa Fe, where it would be used in plutonium pit production, the crafting of nuclear weapon cores.

“This material will ultimately be used for vital national security missions and is not waste,” reads a memo written by William “Ike” White, at the time the National Nuclear Security Administration’s chief of staff.

Pantex had been readying to receive plutonium from South Carolina since at least mid-February 2019, the Aiken Standard previously reported.